Camps prepare for a better summer season

Placerville Camp and Retreat Center’s 100th anniversary celebration last year was thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Placerville and other camps in the Black Hills are preparing to reopen and welcome back campers. If all goes well, Placerville also hopes to host an anniversary open house on Labor Day weekend.

“We’re very excited to get up and going again. We missed our 100th anniversary last year. We were bummed we had to shut down,” camp director Kerry Steever said.

The United Church of Christ-affiliated camp and retreat center near Rapid City has cut back somewhat, operating five weeks of camp this year instead of nine.

In April, the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidelines for youth and summer camps to help camps develop safety strategies. Placerville Camp posted on its website, placervillecamp.net, that it’s implementing COVID-19 guidelines.

“Of course, you’re going to have some people upset by it, but that’s why we put it in on the website. They’re going to know what to expect … or not come to camp. We’ve got to keep everybody’s safety in mind,” Steever said.