Canada Goose donation program expanded

South Dakota Department of Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), in cooperation with South Dakota Sportsmen Against Hunger (SAH), are encouraging Canada goose hunters to take advantage of expanded hunting opportunities which will allow greater harvest of Canada geese and then hopefully also increase donation of surplus harvested geese to families in need.

One expansion is the adding much of Eastern South Dakota to the Canada goose August Management Take area, which would be open for hunting from Aug. 21–31. The daily limit would be 15 birds per day with no possession limit. A description of the open area can be found on the GFP website gfp.sd.gov/goose and in the 2021 GFP Hunting and Trapping Handbook.

Another change is the lengthening of that portion of the Early Fall Canada Goose Unit 1 Hunting Season, in which geese can be donated. The new dates would be Sept. 1–30, with a daily limit of 15. The changes being implemented are due to South Dakota currently having a resident Canada goose population that is above the population objective and causing excessive damage to agricultural crops and urban landscapes as well as creating public safety issues to airports.

Hunters may donate harvested Canada geese by taking their geese to participating game processors, who will process the birds at no cost to the hunters, and who will deliver the processed and packaged goose burger to Feeding South Dakota food banks and associated food pantries. SAH will pay for the processing through SAH Processing Certificates provided to hunters by processors for completing and giving back to the processor.

