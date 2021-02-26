Canton rallies to win 2nd straight Team Dual

The Class B State Wrestling Team Dual title bout between defending champion Canton and Winner Area, a rematch of last year’s finale, had all the markings of a nail-biting, down to the last match kind of affair.
It was all of that as Canton claimed a second consecutive championship in dramatic fashion, outlasting Winner 27-25 behind some unexpected and very timely wins. The most impressive perhaps, a gutsy winner by defending state Andy Meyer (113) who won the clinching 132-pound bout despite a very sore ankle.
“He came out and wrestled on an injured foot that he can’t really put much weight on,” Canton head coach Jeremy Swenson said. “And then he wins the dual for us. There were a lot of crazy matches for sure. There were four matches that about two hours before had been semifinal matchups.
"And our heavy weight (Zach Richardson) lost to the Winner kid in the semis and then came back and beat him in the dual (a 3-1 decision over Achilles Willuweit), which was huge for us. And in the 220-pound match, those two (Canton’s Marshall Baldwin and Winner’s Preston Norrid) will be wrestling again tomorrow in the finals so it was one of those nights.”
Canton won nine matches, all closely competitive, while Winner stayed in the dual by compiling bonus points in their five wins.
Earlier, Canton appears to have given the Class B boys trophy etcher a possible heads-up as the C-Hawks grabbed a commanding lead over Winner (179.5-157) in the quest for a fourth consecutive Class B title.
With both teams advancing five wrestlers to the championship round, Winner’s comeback hopes will depend upon a lights out final day effort. And some bonus points thrown in as well.
The Philip Scotties, currently third with 129 points, saw title hopes dim when able to advance but three of seven semifinalists into the finals though Jadyn Coller (126), McCoy Peterson (152) and Cody Donnelly (195) are all top-seeded in their weight classes.
Exciting matches to watch include Braden Sehr (a defending champion from Canton, 29-1) meets Braden Robbins (Redfield, 47-1) at 138, unbeatens Kaden Keiser (Winner) and Lane Miller (Howard) at 145, Jaden Dominisse (Canton, 34-2) and Burk Blasius (Philip, 32-1) at 160 and Marshall Baldwin (Canton, 40-2) and Preston Norrid (Winner, 27-1) in a rematch of the dual meeting at 220.
In Class B girls action, Alexis Hauge (Mt. Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica/Stickney will meet Brittany Rieb (Bonhomme) in the 112 pound title match; Peyton Hellman (BoHo) faces Reganne Miles (Iroquois-Doland) in the 129 pound finale; Kyla Logan (Iroquois-Doland) and Rachel Mastalir (Canton) square off at 140 while Canton teammate, Carly Ballinger, contests Kianna Major (KWLP) for the 160 pound crown.
The 185 and 275 pound weight classes are decided by round-robin and will the finalists will not be decided until Saturday morning.
Class B championship day activity begins at 10 a.m. in the Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena. Placement matches are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. with the gold medal matches to follow.