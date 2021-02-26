Canton rallies to win 2nd straight Team Dual

The Class B State Wrestling Team Dual title bout between defending champion Canton and Winner Area, a rematch of last year’s finale, had all the markings of a nail-biting, down to the last match kind of affair.

It was all of that as Canton claimed a second consecutive championship in dramatic fashion, outlasting Winner 27-25 behind some unexpected and very timely wins. The most impressive perhaps, a gutsy winner by defending state Andy Meyer (113) who won the clinching 132-pound bout despite a very sore ankle.

“He came out and wrestled on an injured foot that he can’t really put much weight on,” Canton head coach Jeremy Swenson said. “And then he wins the dual for us. There were a lot of crazy matches for sure. There were four matches that about two hours before had been semifinal matchups.

"And our heavy weight (Zach Richardson) lost to the Winner kid in the semis and then came back and beat him in the dual (a 3-1 decision over Achilles Willuweit), which was huge for us. And in the 220-pound match, those two (Canton’s Marshall Baldwin and Winner’s Preston Norrid) will be wrestling again tomorrow in the finals so it was one of those nights.”

Canton won nine matches, all closely competitive, while Winner stayed in the dual by compiling bonus points in their five wins.