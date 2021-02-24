Canton reloads as Class B favorites again

Canton rode roughshod over the competition in last year’s State Class B Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls crowning six individual champions en route to easily outdistancing runner-up Winner (240.50-173) for the team title, the C-Hawks’ third consecutive championship. And then added a second championship trophy by defeating Winner in the Class B dual title match.
Though losing three state champions to graduation, Canton reloaded impressively and will carry the favorite’s tag into the 2021 championships as the C-Hawks will send to the mat five wrestlers top-seeded in their weight classes. And three returning state champions, Andy Meyer (33-2 at 132 pounds), Braden Sehr (26-1 at 138) and Jaden Deminisse (31-2 at 160).
“We plan where our kids will be the following year, and certain kids will do growth plans and other kids will try not to get as big. So, we are always planning ahead trying to make sure that our lineup will be tough the next year,” Canton coach Jeremy Swenson said. “And, it’s always a surprise each year when you have new kids going to their first region tournament and seeing how they face that kind of adversity, and I thought our new kids did well.”
Winner, runners-up the past three seasons, will hope to get over the proverbial hump behind the talents of two defending state champions, Kaden Keiser (36-0 at 145) and Sam Kruger (34-0 at 170).
Coach Matt Donnelly and his perennially strong Philip squad hope to be in the title chase as well as the Scotties match Winner with three top-seeded grapplers — Jadyn Coller (senior, 24-1 at 126), McCoy Peterson (junior 22-1 at 152) and Cody Donnelly (senior, 26-0 at 195).
In addition, Philip has five other grapplers among the 12 state qualifiers seeded in the top six in their weight classes.
Never one easily tilted toward superlatives, Matt Donnelly downplayed his team’s dominating performance in last week’s 4B Region meet — 10 event champions — as simply a necessary step toward an the ultimate goal.
“It went well, but it’s just another tournament,” Donnelly said. “We have to forget about regions and get ready for state. Yes, so far so good, but we just have to stay focused for a few more days and hope we have good things going forward.”
Philip will come into state battle tested having faced some of the top teams in the state in dual competition regardless of class, having defeated Sturgis while losing highly competitive matches to Winner and Rapid City Stevens (37-35).
Canton is strong, but there are a lot of good teams,” Donnelly said. “Kimball had an outstanding team as does Redfield, so anything can happen particularly if someone gets on a roll. Canton is obviously the favorite and Winner is right behind them, but there are some other teams that could make it interesting.”
Black Hills area wrestlers to watch include Custer qualifiers Tray Weiss (8th, 30-9 at 106), Sterling Sword (senior, 24-17 at 152), Jonathan Lewis (sophomore, 25-7 at 145) and Parker Noem (9th, 24-6 at 160).
Hill City notables include Braden Weiss (junior, 27-11 at 132) and Tanner Davis (junior, 26-5 at 220), while Hot Springs hopes likely ride with Caleb Rickenbach (9th, 32-5 at 170) and Marcus Harkless (senior, 29-3 at 220).
Other area grapplers hoping to make a mark include Cody Rakow (senior, 31-11 at 170) of Lead-Deadwood, juniors Chase VanDerBoom (31-5 at 138) and Caleb McGregor (29-4 at 195) of Newell and Tyson Durham (sophomore, 19-12 at 132) and Luke Bodine (senior, 15-9 at 160) of St. Thomas More.
Class B matches during all three days of competition will be conducted in the Rushmore Plaza Barnett Arena, with first round matches scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday followed by dual faceoffs in the afternoon.