Canton reloads as Class B favorites again

Coach Matt Donnelly and his perennially strong Philip squad hope to be in the title chase as well as the Scotties match Winner with three top-seeded grapplers — Jadyn Coller (senior, 24-1 at 126), McCoy Peterson (junior 22-1 at 152) and Cody Donnelly (senior, 26-0 at 195).

In addition, Philip has five other grapplers among the 12 state qualifiers seeded in the top six in their weight classes.

Never one easily tilted toward superlatives, Matt Donnelly downplayed his team’s dominating performance in last week’s 4B Region meet — 10 event champions — as simply a necessary step toward an the ultimate goal.

“It went well, but it’s just another tournament,” Donnelly said. “We have to forget about regions and get ready for state. Yes, so far so good, but we just have to stay focused for a few more days and hope we have good things going forward.”

Philip will come into state battle tested having faced some of the top teams in the state in dual competition regardless of class, having defeated Sturgis while losing highly competitive matches to Winner and Rapid City Stevens (37-35).