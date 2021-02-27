Canton wins another B title, Philip third

A day after claiming the Class B Team Dual title, the Canton C-Hawks made a second weekend trip to the top of the podium at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adding the school’s fourth consecutive Class B individual team title to the school’s weekend trophy haul.

The win didn’t come easily as Canton (216.5 team points) mustered but two individual titles Ayson Rice (120) and Marshall Baldwin (220), the same total as runner up Winner Area (188.5). Third place finisher Philip (176) topped the field with three individual champions — McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195).

Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (129) and Redfield (110) rounded out the top five.

McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195) earned titles for the Scotties, while Kaden Kaiser (145) and Sam Kruger (170) took home gold for Winner Area.

The major speed bumps along the Canton road to victory — two of six in championship matches — were orchestrated by Philip as the Scotties knocked off Canton opponents in the two of the night’s early matches. Peterson, two years removed from a serious farm accident that forced the Philip senior to sit out last season, defeated Canton’s Seth Peterson by 5-3 decision in the 152 match.