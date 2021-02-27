Canton wins another B title, Philip third

A day after claiming the Class B Team Dual title, the Canton C-Hawks made a second weekend trip to the top of the podium at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center adding the school’s fourth consecutive Class B individual team title to the school’s weekend trophy haul.
The win didn’t come easily as Canton (216.5 team points) mustered but two individual titles Ayson Rice (120) and Marshall Baldwin (220), the same total as runner up Winner Area (188.5). Third place finisher Philip (176) topped the field with three individual champions — McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195).
Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes (129) and Redfield (110) rounded out the top five.
McCoy Peterson (152), Burk Blasius (160) and Cody Donnelly (195) earned titles for the Scotties, while Kaden Kaiser (145) and Sam Kruger (170) took home gold for Winner Area.
The major speed bumps along the Canton road to victory — two of six in championship matches — were orchestrated by Philip as the Scotties knocked off Canton opponents in the two of the night’s early matches. Peterson, two years removed from a serious farm accident that forced the Philip senior to sit out last season, defeated Canton’s Seth Peterson by 5-3 decision in the 152 match.
And Burk Blasius followed up with another win over a Canton opponent knocking off top-seeded Jaden Dominisse 3-2 at 160.
Fortunately, the large Canton advantage gained in the early rounds coupled with a so-so outcome by Winner in championship matches — three title matches lost including an upset loss by a top-seed at 106, helped seal the C-Hawk four-peat.
CLASS B GIRLS
The list of Class B girls champions featured a couple of Bon Homme wrestlers as Brittany Rieb won the 112-pound title and Peyton Hellman did so at 129 pounds. Other winners included Kyla Logan (Iroquois/Doland) at 140, Kiana Major (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) at 160, Carlee Laubach (Canton) at 185 and Hannah Goodhart of Sisseton was the 275-pound winner.