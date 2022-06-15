 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
INDEPEDENCE LEAGUE BASEBALL

Canyon County strikes late to beat Sasquatch

With the game tied, the Spearfish Sasquatch allowed two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to the Canyon County Spuds, who closed out their opponent in the ninth for a 5-3 victory Wednesday at Wolfe Field in Caldwell, Idaho.

Rapid City native Ryan Bachman recorded the only multi-base hit for the Sasquatch (4-13) and finished 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Keenan O'Brien also recorded two knocks, and Belle Fourche native Gage Kracht picked up two runs out of the nine-spot. Spearfish collected 13 strikeouts at the plate.

Starting pitcher Connor Jones surrendered three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out one in four innings and on 78 pitches. Cam Hoiland came in in relief and allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while fanning two in four innings.

The Sasquatch got on the board in the second inning and took a one-run lead on an error by the Spuds (9-6) centerfielder that allowed Kracht to score from first after drawing a two-out walk.

Spearfish made it 3-0 in the fourth on a two-out double by Bachman, but Canyon County responded in the bottom-half of the frame with a trio of runs to tie the contest at 3-3.

People are also reading…

The Spuds pulled ahead in the eighth on an RBI-double, then added an insurance run on an RBI-single. 

The Sasquatch put two runners on base in the top of the ninth but failed to bring them home.

Spearfish meets Canyon County again on Thursday at Wolfe Field.

