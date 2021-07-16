Canyon Lake rallies to knock off Timberline

Suddenly down in their tournament opener in the second day of the West River Sub-Districts Little League tournament, the Canyon Lake All-Stars shook off the nerves and ran past timberline 10-4 Friday night at Red Pesek Field.
The game was delayed nearly two outs because of a late afternoon rain storm.
Canyon Lake received a first-round bye in the bracket and faced a Timberline team that got past Rushmore 6-1 Thursday night.
And the Timberline bats came out hitting in the second inning to put Canyon Lake on its heels.
"It was our first game and it was their second, so they kind of got some of the jitters out of the way," Canyon lake manager Mark Mendel said. "But we battled through and had a big inning in there and it got us relaxed pretty good the rest of the way."
Canyon Lake did score one run in the top of the first, but saw Timberline take a 3-1 lead in the second.
But seven runs in the third and two more in the fourth were more than enough to pick up the win and move one victory away from qualifying for the state tournament.
"We got some base runners and were just trying to keep the pressure on and put balls in play and make teams make plays," Mendel said. "Sometimes they do and sometimes they don't."
Canyon Lake pitcher Cole Jansen then settles down after giving up three runs in the second inning, and he went the distance for the win.
"They have a lot of good hitters on that team, and if you don’t hit your spots and keep the ball up, good hitters are going to hit the ball hard, and they did," Mendel said, "Fortunately we were able to make some adjustments and Cole pitched his heart out and battled for us, and that is all we can ask for."
Jansen got a rare Little League complete-game victory.
"I was brought up with the philosophy that you have to win the game you are playing, and worry about the tomorrow, tomorrow," Mendel said.
Sullivan Kieffer and Grady Barclay had two hits and two RBI each for Canyon Lake, with Reegen Turnquist leading Timberline with three hits and one RBI and Brady Waddell adding two hits.
Canyon Lake now faces Harney Saturday at 2:30 p.m., with that winner earning a state tournament berth. Timberline must bounce back at noon to stay alive for Sunday's game, with that winner qualifying for the state tournament.
"We play a tough Harney team (Saturday), it should be a good game," Mendel said. "They have a good team and we have a good team. The team that comes out and plays the best is going to win."
In Friday night's late game, Rushmore and Sturgis we4re tied and went into extra innings at the Journal press deadline.