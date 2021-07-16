Canyon Lake rallies to knock off Timberline

Suddenly down in their tournament opener in the second day of the West River Sub-Districts Little League tournament, the Canyon Lake All-Stars shook off the nerves and ran past timberline 10-4 Friday night at Red Pesek Field.

The game was delayed nearly two outs because of a late afternoon rain storm.

Canyon Lake received a first-round bye in the bracket and faced a Timberline team that got past Rushmore 6-1 Thursday night.

And the Timberline bats came out hitting in the second inning to put Canyon Lake on its heels.

"It was our first game and it was their second, so they kind of got some of the jitters out of the way," Canyon lake manager Mark Mendel said. "But we battled through and had a big inning in there and it got us relaxed pretty good the rest of the way."

Canyon Lake did score one run in the top of the first, but saw Timberline take a 3-1 lead in the second.

But seven runs in the third and two more in the fourth were more than enough to pick up the win and move one victory away from qualifying for the state tournament.