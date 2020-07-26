Canyon Lake scores final six runs to stop Harney

Canyon Lake made it 4-1 with a pair of runs in the fourth on RBI singles by Wyatt Reeder and Mason Knutson

Once again Harney hung tough and cut the lead to 4-2 in the bottom of the fourth when Mickley doubled and scored on an error.

A tight game through four innings didn't stay that way when Canyon Lake broke it open in the fifth inning on the bases-loaded triple by Kieffer to make it an 8-2 game. One hitter earlier Reeder was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Brager led the inning off with a single, but he was ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct for throwing his bat. He had been warned earlier for the same thing.

There was no out, and Bridger Karn replaced him on the bases. Because Brager was ejected, he cannot play in Sunday night's title game.

"I have a soft heart for Karter because he was on my Rocker team this year and I have played with him for a couple of years," Chris Kieffer said. "First and foremost, he is a great kid. It was devastating for him, being in his last year of Little League. The kids held their composure, and I am so proud of them. It was something where they could have put their head down and go the other way."