Canyon Lake thumps Sioux Falls to win 3rd straight state title

There could have been plenty of distractions for the Canyon Lake Little League this season and Sunday night, but it was all about focus in the South Dakota State Little League title game against Sioux Falls at the Harney Complex.

Canyon Lake overcame a season that almost wasn’t because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and an hour late start Sunday night before thumping Sioux Falls 12-2 in five innings for the league’s third straight state title.

“It was fun coming all of this way with our team because at the beginning of the year we didn’t even know if we would have a season,” Canyon Lake outfielder Mason Knutson said.

Canyon Lake catcher Karter Brager said it was a different season, for sure.

“In the beginning of the season there was phase one, phase two and phase three,” Brager said. “We couldn’t even all be in the dugout at first and we couldn’t break it down as a team. It was nice to get that back, so it was nice to be close to each other as a team.”

The Midwest Regional and Little League World Series were canceled a good month before local officials were even sure if they could have a season.