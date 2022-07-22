Capital City scores walk-off win over Rapid City Youth Baseball in 1st round of Little League State Tournament

In the nightcap of the South Dakota State Little League Tournament at Canyon Lake’s Collins Field, East River’s No. 2 seed, Capital City Little League from Pierre, rallied and upset West River No. 1 Rapid City Youth Baseball, 7-6, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Capital City Little League led only once in the game and that was in walk-off fashion when Kaden Goodlander singled in the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth.

Capital City will take on Sioux Falls Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to Monday’s championship tilt. Harney and Rapid City Youth Baseball will meet in the loser-out contest at 1 p.m.

Rapid City, a first-year program that basically combined from Timberline and Rushmore Little Leagues, dominated the West River Sub-Districts last week at Canyon Lake and seemed to have the edge in a tight ballgame with three outs to play.

But two fielding errors and two wild pitches that led to runs from third did them in.

Goodlander came in to play midway through the game and his only hit came when it counted the most.

He turned on Rapid City reliever Reegan Turnquist’s pitch, scoring Landry VanRokel from third, spoiling RCYB’s chance to stay in the winner’s bracket.

“It was scary, for sure,” Goodlander said. “There was so much going through my head, all I needed was a base hit, that’s all that I was thinking.”

The inning didn’t start well for Rapid City as reliever Tucker Waddell fielded a grounder well but threw it over his first baseman’s head. Turnquist came on in relief and got one out before a single by Porter Hunsley and another infield error by second baseman Cameron Wolfe ignited Capital City, based out of Pierre, with the first run of the inning.

The game was then tied on two wild pitches with runners on third base, leading to Goodlander’s two-out gamewinner.

“Rapid City Youth baseball has a fantastic baseball team,” Capital City manager Matt Northrup said. “Our relievers came in and did a good job and our hitters got nice hits when they needed them. Our kids did a good job coming off the bench – Goodlander did a fantastic game coming off the bench.”

Rapid City had just two errors in the game, but both came at the worst time.

“Somebody asked me earlier in the week and I told them you have to play clean, that’s the keys to the game,” RCYB manager Ryan Turnquist said. “Every game is going to be tough, every inning and every batter is going to be tough. Outs have to be outs.”

Rapid City scored single runs in the first two innings on a RBI single by Bridger Mez, plating Waddell, and a run-scoring single in the second by Wolfe, scoring Nathan Mailloux, who also singled.

Pierre cut the lead to 2-1 in the third when Will Eihlers singled home Hunsley, who singled and moved to third on a wild pitch and stolen base.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the fourth. RCYB got a big two- run single by Steve Solano, scoring Tayler Hauer, who walked and Waddell, who singled.

Pierre bounced back with two runs in the bottom of the inning off of reliever Liam Unterbrunner on a booming double by Dokken, singles by Tucker Swenson and Tony Klemman and a RBI walk to Hunsley.

Rapid City got a break in the top of the sixth when Pierre third baseman Maddox Dokken, who had been spectacular defensively, had a throwing error on a grounder by Mez, scoring Waddell and Solano, who were on second and third.

“It was a great game. We had amazing pitching and just great hitting all throughout the game,” Goodlander said. “I just hope we can bring it back tomorrow. We can win this. It’s scary, but we can do it.”

Capital City, which had nine hits against RCYB, will face a Sioux Falls team that beat them 7-1 in the Sub-District, scoring five runs in the fifth inning.

“We’re ready, the kids are hungry,” Northrup said. “We should have our top pitcher (Dokken) for them, so we should have a game tomorrow.”

Ryan Turnquist said he told his team despite the loss that their goal hasn’t changed.

“Is it tougher? Maybe the journey is longer but it hasn’t changed,” he said. “We have the dudes to do it, but we just have to get after it a little better.”