Care Campus, Cornerstone Rescue Mission adjust to make room for homeless

The limited resources for the homeless in Rapid City made adjustments on Monday and Tuesday to help people get out of the cold.

The Care Campus, which serves those struggling with substance abuse houses the safe bed program, which provides a place for the intoxicated to sleep with its focus on harm reduction.

After being searched for contraband, people are issued mats to use to sleep on the floor, Pennington County Public Information Officer Helene Duhamel said. The minimum stay is four hours and guests have access to bathrooms. Duhamel said the campus expanded men’s safe beds to 52 on Monday when they usually expand from 30 to 36 in cold weather. There were eight safe beds for women on Monday night because the demand was much lower, Duhamel said.

“That was us trying to do the best we could under the circumstances, trying to be responsive to the need,” she said.

The Care Campus also has beds available through its detox program. Duhamel said she didn’t know if the detox beds at the center were full on Monday or Tuesday, but noted that many don’t want to check into detox because they aren’t allowed to leave until they don’t have alcohol in their system.

Safe beds being completely full during cold weather is not something the campus has seen before because people typically find lodging elsewhere when a storm is approaching, according to Duhamel.

“People were bringing people instead of helping them find their usual lodging. We haven't seen this situation before,” she said.

Duhamel clarified she was referring to Journey On and NDN Collective bringing people to the Care Campus.

Journey On is a nonprofit that provides transportation and supplies to the homeless and responds to dispatch calls involving homeless people through its partnership with the city.

The organization has a total of four vans. One is used primarily for youth outreach. Two are out on patrol from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. One is used primarily for transportation during those same hours, according to Toby McCloskey, director of operations.

McCloskey said Journey On has responded to roughly the same amount of calls as normal this week.

“No matter what, we’re still gonna be out here. Journey On is gonna be out here continuing helping our community. And when I say our community, I’m talking about all of us, from our houseless relatives to a relative in their own home. If we keep working together as a community, we'll be able to make a huge difference in our city,” he said.

McCloskey said that if people want to donate winter gear, they can call 605-109-1066.

“When I get the calls for donations for winter gear for our houseless relatives, I do my best to make that a priority because not all of our houseless relatives want to go to a safe location until they're ready,” he said.

One safe location for those who aren’t intoxicated is the Cornerstone Rescue Mission.

The mission’s 60 beds were full at the start of the week, but it has the ability to sleep an additional 70 on the floor. A total of 18 slept on the floor on Monday night and 23 took advantage of the shelter on Tuesday night, according to Lysa Allison, executive director.

The shelter made adjustments to its regular policy of only allowing men. One woman slept at the shelter on Monday night. On Tuesday, six stayed at the shelter. The women slept separated from the men to ensure their safety.

On Tuesday night, the mission fed 28 people who were invited to sleep there but chose not to, Allison said.

A few of the mission’s staff weren’t able to make it into work, so Allison said those staying at the shelter helped to pitch in by working in the kitchen and assisting where they could.

The shelter also opened its 81-person capacity warming shelter. Normally, the mission has people leave during the day to look for work, but that policy is suspended during the recent inclement weather.