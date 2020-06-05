Care Campus earns national achievement award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pennington County received the Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The award honors innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognizes the Care Campus with the 2020 Achievement Award in the category of Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The organization applauds all those involved in developing the innovative program and its positive results.

“People have traveled from throughout the country to visit, learn about our Care Campus and see what might work in their community. We accept this award on behalf of all citizens of Pennington County,” Chief Deputy Willie Whelchel said in a news release. “Over time this facility saves taxpayers’ dollars but more importantly, we are impacting and saving lives.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 categories that reflect services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice and public safety, county administration, information technology, health and civic engagement.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 NACo Annual Conference has been cancelled. At some future date, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office hopes to celebrate the award..

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0