The Spearfish Chamber and Spearfish High School will host the 11th annual Career and Job Fair from 1:45–3:15 p.m. March 22 at Spearfish High School. This event is for students in sophomore, junior, and senior grade levels.

A career fair connects students with many different professions, encouraging them to explore a variety of fields. These connections give community members a chance to interact with and share their expertise with students. The event also serves as a job fair. This is an opportunity for local businesses to meet students face-to-face, explain their open positions and potentially schedule interviews.

This event is an opportunity for students to directly ask those who work in various career fields questions such as the type of degrees or trainCaring needed, what skills are most helpful to have and what a typical day on the job is like.

Limited spots are available for businesses that would like to host a table; registration is required. To register or for more information, contact the Spearfish Chamber at 605-642-2626 or director@SpearfishChamber.org.