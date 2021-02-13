Carlson celebrates birthday with shutout of Tulsa

After Rapid City failed to take advantage of two power plays in the second period, called at 3:50 and 13:22, Charlie Curti made it a two-score contest when he unleashed a one-timer from barely off the blue line on a pass from Mikael Tam and found the back of the net at 16:07 of the middle frame.

“We worked them down pretty good,” Tetault said of the Tulsa defense. “Our forwards did a good job of being patient, and then getting the puck to our defensemen and getting shots through traffic. Our two goals were the result of traffic at the net and good things happen when you turn pucks on the net.”

The game was not without its physicality following Friday’s encounter which saw 81 total penalty minutes assessed and several fights break out, including a scuffle that led to Cedric Montminy’s ejection and subsequent fine. The Rush’s Garrett Klotz and and Oilers’ Mike McKee, a fight that had been brewing for a while, finally came to blows at 16:37 of the middle frame. Klotz was the clear victor, landing a plethora of right jabs onto the face and head and McKee.

A tussle outside of Williams’ net early in the third period led to a Jack Suter takedown of J.C. Brassard, but nothing further came of it.