Carlson celebrates birthday with shutout of Tulsa

Adam Carlson celebrated his 27th birthday the best way goalies know how.
Shutout hockey.
Making his first start since Jan. 6 and facing a Tulsa Oilers team that had throttled the Rapid City Rush in the first two games of the series, Carlson salvaged the weekend with 32 saves in the 2-0 win Saturday night at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
“I can’t think of any other better way. I mean can you? You can’t really beat it,” Carlson said of celebrating his birthday with a shutout. “It’s a great way to get the ball rolling. I’m happy to be back and it’s an even better way to finish the birthday.”
Carlson, born the day before Valentine’s Day 1994, came up huge in a 3-2 win over the Allen Americans early last month before a lower-body injury sidelined him for five weeks. He entered Friday’s game in the second period with a three-goal deficit in place of Gordy Defiel, but Saturday he played all 60 minutes and didn’t let a single puck sail past him.
“I’m really happy for Carlson. He was hurt for a while there, on IR, and to do it on his birthday is extra special,” Rapid City head coach Daniel Tetrault said. “He battled hard, made some big saves, and it’s good to have him back between the pipes.”
Rush defensemen provided a much-needed spark as well after giving up 16 goals over their previous three games, sacrificing their bodies on a litany of occasions in making diving stops to deflect shots that never reached Carlson. Kevin Spinozzi, Hunter Garlent and Butrus Ghafari were among those who threw themselves to the ice to block pucks. Rapid City also killed off all three Tulsa power plays.
“We won our body and puck battles. We cleared the front of the net and we were really good defensively. Stuck to our structure,” Tetrault said. “We’ve got good defense, we just can’t cheat on offense. It’s a defense-first mentality and that’s what we did tonight.”
Mike Hedden potted the Rush’s first goal early in the opening frame, tallying the 200th of a professional career that has spanned over 12 years and more than 650 games. The score marked the 36-year-old’s first goal in a Rapid City uniform, however, making him among the oldest Rush skaters to do so.
“I’ve just been trying to get my leg back underneath me. It’s a big milestone, but it’s even bigger that we got the two points,” Hedden said. “We really needed a win, and I thought our team played a great game up and down the ice.”
Hedden’s goal came 2:21 into the contest when he glided an unassisted, left-sided wrister from the high slot through the bottom-left side of Oilers goalie Devin Williams, who made his first start of the series after Roman Durny played in the first two. Williams stopped 30 Rush shots in the loss.
It’s Hedden with 200 career goals!!! pic.twitter.com/DpaWCwICgP— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) February 14, 2021
After Rapid City failed to take advantage of two power plays in the second period, called at 3:50 and 13:22, Charlie Curti made it a two-score contest when he unleashed a one-timer from barely off the blue line on a pass from Mikael Tam and found the back of the net at 16:07 of the middle frame.
“We worked them down pretty good,” Tetault said of the Tulsa defense. “Our forwards did a good job of being patient, and then getting the puck to our defensemen and getting shots through traffic. Our two goals were the result of traffic at the net and good things happen when you turn pucks on the net.”
.@CCurti7 brings our second goal and @budlight seltzy celly of the night! pic.twitter.com/PXwvMXk5it— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) February 14, 2021
The game was not without its physicality following Friday’s encounter which saw 81 total penalty minutes assessed and several fights break out, including a scuffle that led to Cedric Montminy’s ejection and subsequent fine. The Rush’s Garrett Klotz and and Oilers’ Mike McKee, a fight that had been brewing for a while, finally came to blows at 16:37 of the middle frame. Klotz was the clear victor, landing a plethora of right jabs onto the face and head and McKee.
A tussle outside of Williams’ net early in the third period led to a Jack Suter takedown of J.C. Brassard, but nothing further came of it.
Carlson made his biggest save of the night with 13:01 remaining in regulation when he made an incredible, fully-extended split save to his right side to kick away an incoming puck from Alex Kromm.
WHAT A SAVE BY THE BIRTHDAY GUY @that1guyCarl pic.twitter.com/SRn1L3diKh— Rapid City Rush (@RapidCityRush) February 14, 2021
Carlson said his defensemen came up big in the shutout.
“They were a huge help. I didn’t really have to make too many big saves,” he said. “There was maybe one in the third period that I felt helped keep us in the game, but other than that, my D let me see the puck, most of the shots were pretty easy and they made my job incredibly easy.”
The Oilers pulled Williams for an extra attacker with just over two minutes to play and spent the majority of the time left in the Rush’s defensive zone, but couldn’t get on the board.
Rapid City, which went 0-for-3 on power plays, picked up its third shutout of the season, which have all come in its last nine games. With two previous losses in the series, it failed to make inroads on Tulsa in the ECHL Western Conference Standings.
The Rush begin a seven-game road stretch Friday against the Utah Grizzlies. They’ll return home March 5 for a three-game series against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.