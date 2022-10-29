Carlson makes 1st start in 17 months as lethargic Rush blanked by Kansas City

Rehabbing from a knee surgery that sidelined him for the entirety of last season, goalie Adam Carlson contemplated retirement, taking on a coaching role from the Rapid City Rush bench.

He healed up, however, got back to 100% and made his first start between the pipes since May 30, 2021 Saturday night against the Kansas City Mavericks to begin his fourth season in the Rush organization.

He stopped 23 of 26 shots, turning away the final 15 that came his way, but his teammates failed to provide much help in his season debut on the other end of the ice, coming away with a 3-0 shutout loss at The Monument Ice Arena.

“It felt good. I got the jitters out of the way early, which was nice,” said Carlson, beginning his seventh professional season. “A couple bad rebounds early in the first, a couple rebounds you want back, but other than that I’d like a better outcome but I like where my game’s at.”

Carlson made nine straight saves to open the contest, missing two shots that luckily clanked off the iron, but on the 10th, Tristan Mullin deflected a shot in front that skipped over the raised glove of Carlson and landed in the net to get the Mavericks (2-1-0) on the board 17:59 into the contest.

Kansas City managed to double its lead less than a second before the first intermission when Nick Pastujov poked in a rebound past Carlson on a power play with 0.07 seconds left. The horn sounded right after, prompting the officials to review the play and quickly confirming the goal call.

“I thought he was really good. He made some big saves,” Rush head coach Scott Burt said. “I look back at those two goals, they were tough goals for a goalie, definitely, and it was unfortunate.”

On the offensive end, the Rush (2-2-0) managed just 18 shots as goalie Shane Starrett and the Mavericks defense covered up the net and got in front of pucks. It’s the first shutout loss for Rapid City since a 1-0 defeat to the Tulsa Oilers in the penultimate game of the 2021-22 season on April 15.

“For us I think it was the ability to get pucks to the net,” Burt said. “They had a lot of blocked shots, so give them credit. They were in lanes, we just couldn’t find ways to get the puck to the net. We had a lot of opportunities, we had a lot of grade-A opportunities, we just couldn’t get it there.”

The Rush also failed to capitalize on a trio of power-play chances, turning the tables on a power-play unit that carried a 27.3% efficiency through the first three games of the season. They came close in the second period after a holding call in the second period when Logan Nelson snapped a wrister far-side that beat Starrett, but his shot bounced off the right post.

They had another chance in the third following a hook when Calder Brooks slid a cross-ice pass to Jon Martin. Martin put a shot on net that initially caused the Rush skaters to celebrate, seemingly scoring a goal, but Starrett had in fact corralled the puck, losing the biscuit in his pads.

“We had a lot of good looks,” Burt said. “We moved the puck well, we had some good looks, we just didn’t capitalize.”

Carlson was pulled for an extra attacker with 1:17 to play in regulation. Shortly thereafter, Pastujov won a race to a loose puck in the Kansas City offensive zone and put away an empty-netter with 1:06 remaining for his second goal of the night and his squad’s third. Carlson was pulled again with less than a minute left in a desperation attempt but the Mavericks were kept out of the goal this time.

“Burtie gave me a few opportunities to take a few games to get back in the swing of things, and I think it was actually a pretty easy transition back in the game,” Carlson said. “Burtie knows what he’s doing and knows how to treat the situation, so it was like riding a bike out there.”

The Rush hit the road next week for a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.