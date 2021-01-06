Carlson sensational as Rush snap losing streak with huge win over Allen

Adam Carlson returned to the form that Rush fans grew accustomed to in 2019, and the form that brought him back to Rapid City for this season.
The 26-year-old saved 34 shots that came his way as Rapid City finally showed what it’s capable of Wednesday, combining pressure offense with stout defense in beating a strong Allen Americans team 3-2 at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center to snap a six-game losing streak.
Entering the contest with a 1-4 record and 4.48 goals against average to begin his 2020-21 campaign, Carlson said the victory came as a huge relief.
“It’s a nice monkey off the back, that’s for sure,” he said. “The boys played hard and they battled through, let me see the puck and made my job easy. We stayed even-keeled, didn’t get too high or low, and came out victorious.”
Rush head coach Daniel Tetrault, who signed Carlson for the 2018-19 season and signed him again for this season, said Carlson’s performance will go a long way for the veteran netminder.
“He found a way and battled the last two periods really hard, made some big saves, and in goaltending you need the big saves to win some hockey games,” he said. “I know he’s putting a lot of pressure on himself early in the season here, but he just needs to settle down and stay calm back there, and be the goalie he knows he can be.”
Gabriel Chabot, Tyler Coulter and Peter Quenneville all scored for Rapid City (2-6), while Avery Peterson, Drew Callin, Charlie Curti, Mikael Tam and Shawn Boutin picked up one assist each.
Josh Lammon and Jake McGrew earned goals for Allen (6-3-0), while Joseph Garreffa, Alex Lavoie and Tyley Sheehy added assists and Zach Sawchenko made 25 saves in net. The Americans’ leading goal scorer and ECHL Player of the Month Jesse Mychan was kept off the scoreboard.
“It’s a good win. We found a way to win. It got a little dicey there at the end, but we were ready to play right off the puckdrop,” Tetrault said. “We had a great forecheck going, we were shooting the puck on goal, getting to the net and doing the little things right.”
The Rush came out in a flurry in the opening period, putting eight shots on goal in the first 6:10. Coulter had an early look on net, Garrett Klotz fired in a puck on a two-on-one and Avery Peterson’s toe-drag shot was knocked away by Sawchenko.
Three minutes after killing a tripping penalty on newly-acquired Andrew Sturtz, which included a save by Carlson off a one-timer, Chabot grabbed his own rebound off a shot and slid the puck into the bottom-right of the net for a goal to put Rapid City ahead 1-0 with 2:30 to play.
The Rush went on their first power play with 1:17 left in the first but gave up a shorthanded goal when Carlson failed to secure the puck on a shot and Lammon put it away to even the contest 1-1 with 9.3 seconds remaining.
Rapid City tallied 14 shots in the frame and held Allen to 11.
“It was addressed here earlier in the week during practice,” Tetrault said of having strong first-period performances. “It was addressed every day and even this morning. This league is too good this season. If you’re not ready to go and you get behind the eight-ball, it’s hard to recover, so you have to be mentally prepared for the challenge.”
The Rush entered the second period with 43 seconds left on their power play but failed to do anything with it. Just 10 seconds later, however, still in the first minute, Quenneville pushed a rebounded shot from Peterson across the goal line and into the net to give his squad a 2-1 advantage.
Carlson kept the Americans out of his goal for the entirety of the middle frame, stopping all 17 that landed on target. He made a trio of glove saves off slap shots and one-timers, and halted a game-tying effort from Allen by saving a shot with 1:25 to play and covering up the puck with a fully-extended right leg.
“I was seeing the puck,” Carlson said with a chuckle. “That’s all I need to see. Good things happen when the boys let me see it and I was seeing it well. I can do that any day of the week as long as they let me see it. Sky’s the limit here.”
With icing waved off early in the third period, Callin corralled the puck behind the opposing net and fed a pass to Coulter, who blasted a one-timer into the goal to put the Rush up 3-1 with 16:14 remaining in regulation.
After Rapid City killed a tripping penalty on Boutin, the 5-foot-10 defender was nabbed again for the same infraction with 3:23 to play. Allen pulled Sawchenko on the power play for a 6-on-4 opportunity, and converted when McGrew fired in a one-timer past Carlson to cut the Americans’ deficit to 3-2 with 2:22 left.
Sawchenko left the ice again in the final minute, and the Rush nearly picked up an empty-net goal from long range, but the puck sailed wide for an icing call with 32.5 seconds to play. The remainder of the contest was spent in Rapid City’s defensive zone, but Carlson and company quelled Allen’s attempt at an equalizer.
The Rush finished with 28 shots on goal, while the Americans ended with 36, and committed three penalties against their five-per-game average entering the evening.
Both teams are off Thursday and will return to action for Game 2 of the three-game series Friday at 7:05 p.m. at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.