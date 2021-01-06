Carlson sensational as Rush snap losing streak with huge win over Allen

Rapid City tallied 14 shots in the frame and held Allen to 11.

“It was addressed here earlier in the week during practice,” Tetrault said of having strong first-period performances. “It was addressed every day and even this morning. This league is too good this season. If you’re not ready to go and you get behind the eight-ball, it’s hard to recover, so you have to be mentally prepared for the challenge.”

The Rush entered the second period with 43 seconds left on their power play but failed to do anything with it. Just 10 seconds later, however, still in the first minute, Quenneville pushed a rebounded shot from Peterson across the goal line and into the net to give his squad a 2-1 advantage.

Carlson kept the Americans out of his goal for the entirety of the middle frame, stopping all 17 that landed on target. He made a trio of glove saves off slap shots and one-timers, and halted a game-tying effort from Allen by saving a shot with 1:25 to play and covering up the puck with a fully-extended right leg.

“I was seeing the puck,” Carlson said with a chuckle. “That’s all I need to see. Good things happen when the boys let me see it and I was seeing it well. I can do that any day of the week as long as they let me see it. Sky’s the limit here.”