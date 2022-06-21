Carter Johnson re-signs with Sabres

Forward Carter Johnson has re-signed with the Badlands Sabres ahead of the 2022-23 season, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.
"Having Carter sign back with us is very exciting news for our organization” head coach Brendon Hodge said. “Carter really took strides throughout the year last season. He, like most players we had last season, took some time to adjust to a higher level of hockey, but once Carter got up to speed he was a vital part to our team making the playoffs."
Johnson, a 19-year-old Sioux City, Iowa native, scored 10 goals and added 14 assists in 47 regular-season games this past season. He also collected 28 penalty minutes and had a plus/minus rating of minus-14.
"We are expecting Carter to take another big step in his development and lead our team to another successful season," Johnson said.