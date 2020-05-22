Casper's Paul Jones returns to racing and switches to sprint cars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Paul Jones sports has an accent not familiar to most Midwesterners. He’s also doing something most veteran racers facing a 53rd birthday don’t even think of: instead of slowing down, he’s speeding up with a new sprint car ride for the 2020 season.

“I could say it was by design,” said Casper, Wyoming's Jones Friday night at the Black Hills Speedway's season opener, with his still evident Mississippi-born-and-bred drawl. “But more or less by chance.”

Referring to his crew chief and ardent supporter wife, Joanie, he added, “We had gotten tired of what we were racing and took some time off.

“We got burned out on that too.”

Wanting something different to burn grooves into dirt ovals, the next step was logical. “My grandfather raced sprints during his last years of racing. Seems like the right way to go out," he said.

Speed has always been prominent on the Jones family crest.

“I guess we just always did it. I was 10-11 years old when I got to race a go kart. Racing has been with me ever since," he said.

A career choice in the oil and gas industry has taken him to all parts of the world, including some hostile regions that left him with some remarkable memories.