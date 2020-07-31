Casper's Shad Peterson carrying on with family sprint car success

“Like everything this year, the new motor is still a work in progress so we’ll just have to make do with the old one," he said.

His old ride almost carried him to a big win at the track earlier this year. He led for most of the race, ceding the top spot only in the closing laps.

“That was a heart breaker for sure, but I’ll take a second and a good run any day," Peterson said.

His own family is a constant on most race nights. Pointing to his 2 1/2 year old son he stated, “I was his age, doing the same exact thing I can’t think of a better thing for a kid to be involved with.”

He sites fellow open wheel racer Jeremy McCune as a mentor.

“He always has an answer to every question I throw at him.," he said.

Even with support from such veterans, he is quick to counter with “Ever since I got into one of these, I knew I had to be self sufficient. You have to know everything about the car, and you have to know how you drive it.

“After a disastrous night one night, it ate at me. Really bugged me," he said. "I knew I was better than that. I studied the race all week in my head, turned wrenches on the car during the week and it was better. Not perfect, but a step in the right direction.