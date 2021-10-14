Cast, VanDeest win at Best of the West

The course was a little muddy, he said, but it was a good course to run before next week's state meet at a similar Yankton Trail Park.

"It is pretty much the flatness like Sioux Falls. There are a few hills, like Sioux Falls," he said

In the girls' race, Spearfish seventh grader Peyton VanDeest knew going in that she liked the Hart Ranch course and that didn't change as she won the race easily in 19:25.01. Kira Ubence of Douglas was second in 20:12.45.

"I really enjoy this course and I felt comfortable today, and the team felt comfortable. We all enjoy this course and we all do well here," VanDeest said. "We're all looking to improve, especially the ones going to state next week."

Considering what it looks like in the Northern Hills after the season's first snowstorm the last couple of days, things turned out well on Thursday.

"We have a ton of snow in Spearfish and here it wasn't that bad. It was a pretty nice temperature. It was a great day to run," she said.

As she likes to do, VanDeest said she just waited to make her move.

"I was mostly trying to stick with Kira at the two-mile mark, and I know that with one mile to go, it is my best time to go," she said.