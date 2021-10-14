Cast, VanDeest win at Best of the West

Douglas sophomore Peyton Cast has had a pretty good final month of the season with a couple of wins in Hot Springs and Lead-Deadwood.
On Thursday, he added a third win in the Best of the West cross country meet at a surprisingly dry(er) course at Hart Ranch.
Cast got off to a quick start and easily earned the victory over Iszler Canyon of Rapid City Stevens. Cast finished in 17 minutes, 3.42 seconds, to 17:38.01 for Canyon.
He said he wanted to get out to a fast start and he did just that taking command at the first corner.
"I just like to go out and run fast," he said.
Douglas teammate Miles Mitchell was third in 17:38.26, followed by Sheldon Fields of Stevens in 17:50.71 and Casey Nauta of Spearfish in 18:02.47. Gage Dietterle of Rapid City Central placed sixth in 18:02.66, followed by Jesse hand of Douglas in seventh place, Matthew Werner of Stevens in eighth, Bailen Hayford of Central in ninth and Wyatt Ballieu of Douglas in 10th place.
Cast said it was a good race to get ready for the state meet, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 23 in Sioux Falls. He looks to improve from his 20th-place finish last season. he is currently ranked 15th in AA.
"I'm improving a lot. I started at about 17:14 and my PR is 16:52," he said. "The season has been good. We've had good team work and we have placing good at conference and other races. Today, I just wanted to see where my time is before state, coming this far from the beginning of the season and where I stand."
The course was a little muddy, he said, but it was a good course to run before next week's state meet at a similar Yankton Trail Park.
"It is pretty much the flatness like Sioux Falls. There are a few hills, like Sioux Falls," he said
In the girls' race, Spearfish seventh grader Peyton VanDeest knew going in that she liked the Hart Ranch course and that didn't change as she won the race easily in 19:25.01. Kira Ubence of Douglas was second in 20:12.45.
"I really enjoy this course and I felt comfortable today, and the team felt comfortable. We all enjoy this course and we all do well here," VanDeest said. "We're all looking to improve, especially the ones going to state next week."
Considering what it looks like in the Northern Hills after the season's first snowstorm the last couple of days, things turned out well on Thursday.
"We have a ton of snow in Spearfish and here it wasn't that bad. It was a pretty nice temperature. It was a great day to run," she said.
As she likes to do, VanDeest said she just waited to make her move.
"I was mostly trying to stick with Kira at the two-mile mark, and I know that with one mile to go, it is my best time to go," she said.
Spearfish eighth-grader Kori Keil was third at 20:32.90, followed by Alexis Stolicker of Douglas at 21:15.14 and Katelyn Beshara of Rapid City Central was fifth in 21:16.01.
Amelia Morgan of Rapid City Stevens was sixth, followed by Allison Kirsch of Central in seventh, Josie Tobin of Spearfish in eighth, Elizabeth Van Osd of Spearfish ninth and Allie Salazar of Stevens in 10th.
VanDeest, who is ranked sixth in the AA, said he is looking for a top-three finish in just her first state meet of her career.
"I'm really looking forward to state. I'm looking forward to PRing and I am looking forward to the great competition," she said.