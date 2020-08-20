Cavaliers, Bison to open with BHC clash in Hot Springs

On paper, both Hot Springs and St. Thomas More are essentially young and short of roster depth.
But don't call either team in a rebuilding mode as they meet Friday night in Hot Springs at Woodward Field (7 p.m.) in the Class 11B season opener for both squads.
Although the Bison are young — maybe one of the youngest teams that head coach Ben Kramer has had in his long career at Hot Springs — he doesn't use the word rebuild.
"We go in every year expecting to win games," he said. "I look at the term rebuilding as giving up on your team, which is not what we do. I think we're more athletic than we were last year. The only problem is most of our skill guys are really young. We'll have a lot of those guys on the field, and they will make mistakes. Everyone will make mistakes. We'll need to focus on correcting our mistakes."
The Cavaliers graduated 13 seniors from last year's 8-3 team that went 1-1 in the postseason, losing to Winner 36-13 in the quarterfinals. Yet, STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said he always tells his players that they don't rebuild, they reload. He hopes that is the case again this season.
"Our guys in our system have been running the same thing since seventh grade," he said. "It is nice to get the new bodies in there, but now it is just working together, gelling and going at the higher speed of the game."
Entering his 30th season as the St. Thomas More head coach, Sullivan said he always wants his team to open the first game relaxed and not make any major mistakes that could cost them the game.
"I probably know more about what Coach Kramer will do with his team as opposed to my own," Sullivan said. "As a coach, you get ready, you practice, you go against your own guys, but when that ball is kicked off, you lose all control. You want to come out and minimize any mistakes and try to keep it simple, move the ball and the chains, and do everything fundamentally correct."
For the first time in three years, the Cavaliers will start with a new quarterback, as Ryder Kirsch graduated. Sullivan said this is the first time in many years that he has had three quarterbacks — freshman Lee Neugebauer, junior Kellen Weber and junior Jed Sullivan — to choose from.
"In the years past we have blessed with some phenomenal quarterbacks who have been successful," he said. "All three will see playing time (Friday night), and I told all three that, 'You will compete and support one another, but it will all come down to who moves the chains and who commands the huddle.'"
It will be no secret that the Cavaliers this season will pound the football on the ground, led by senior running back Ryan Wojcik, who had over 800 yards rushing last season.
Although STM has a reputation of throwing the football all over the place, Wayne Sullivan said the Cavs have always tried to split their offense between run and pass.
They'll likely run the football more this year, though. If they stay healthy, Sullivan likes his team.
"We have two or three backs that can pound it. I go back to the old days when I first started, and it was, 'Three yards and a cloud of dust,' with some play-action out of it," he said.
Sullivan said that on the other side of the football, longtime defensive coordinator Craig Nowotny will again have the team ready to play.
"It's been evident by our success that our defense wins games, and that is what we hang our hats on," he said. "People talk about our high-scoring offense, but it all comes down to defense. Our coaching staff on defense always has our guys sound. Coach is very aggressive, so our guys will get there, and the biggest thing is they have to finish."
The Bison look to build off of last year's 4-5 mark that saw them fall 36-0 in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan.
Despite all of the unknowns with the virus, Kramer said they had a good preseason. Now is time to start putting things together on the field.
"Obviously you worry about your opponent, but you spend a lot of time worrying about your team, too," Kramer said. "There's a lot of unknowns, but after the fourth quarter, there are a lot of answers as well."
The most experience in the skill position will be at quarterback, as junior Brynn Thompson is back guiding the squad.
"He's been doing real well. He is the one who brings us leadership," Kramer said. "When guys make mistakes they know it, but he also lets them know it, which is perfect. He has some fire under him."
Hot Springs will be young at running back, as one of last year's top runner — Marcus Harkless (6-2, 230 pounds) — has been moved to the offensive line.
"We moved him up to the line out of necessity, and he has accepted that role," Kramer said.
Running the football for the Bison will be freshmen Camron Maciejewski and Caleb Rickenbach and sophomore Landon Iverson.
"There is a lot of athleticism in that backfield, but they are young. We're just trying to vet as many reps as we can in practice and get them out in the game and just improve," Kramer said.
The Bison aren't blessed with the numbers to have one-way players, so most of his starters on offense will go on defense as well.
"We went a little quicker with our linebackers this season," he said. "The size that we do have is up front."
Both teams again are looking for a good start to their season, although one will be happy and the other not so much. That was the case for the Bison, as STM rolled last season 51-0 at Dutton Field in Rapid City.
Kramer said they have watched a lot of film of that game in preparation for tonight.
"We're notorious for our slow starts," he said. "We made so many mistakes last year, and they were good to capitalize on them. We're trying to fix those mistakes that we had last year and get these younger guys to understand that we can't make those mistakes against this team. They are disciplined and well coached."
Next week, the Cavaliers will host top-ranked Winner and Hot Springs will stay at home with Newcastle, Wyo.
"
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!