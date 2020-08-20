Cavaliers, Bison to open with BHC clash in Hot Springs

Although STM has a reputation of throwing the football all over the place, Wayne Sullivan said the Cavs have always tried to split their offense between run and pass.

They'll likely run the football more this year, though. If they stay healthy, Sullivan likes his team.

"We have two or three backs that can pound it. I go back to the old days when I first started, and it was, 'Three yards and a cloud of dust,' with some play-action out of it," he said.

Sullivan said that on the other side of the football, longtime defensive coordinator Craig Nowotny will again have the team ready to play.

"It's been evident by our success that our defense wins games, and that is what we hang our hats on," he said. "People talk about our high-scoring offense, but it all comes down to defense. Our coaching staff on defense always has our guys sound. Coach is very aggressive, so our guys will get there, and the biggest thing is they have to finish."

The Bison look to build off of last year's 4-5 mark that saw them fall 36-0 in the first round of the playoffs to eventual state champion Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan.

Despite all of the unknowns with the virus, Kramer said they had a good preseason. Now is time to start putting things together on the field.