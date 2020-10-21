Cavaliers looking to make some playoff noise

The St. Thomas More football team achieved its first goal of the season by winning another Black Hills Conference title, and will embark on another goal — this one still elusive — as the Cavs shoot for a state title with the start of the playoffs.
The Cavaliers, the No. 6 seed in Class 11B, host No. 11 Redfield Friday night at 5 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday night but moved back one day because of pending weather.
"The playoffs are what you work for all summer, or even starting last winter up to this point. That is the boys' goal," veteran STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. "We accomplished goal number one (BHC title), and that is done and over with, so we're focusing on a four-game season. It is one at a time, and this is the first step."
The Pheasants are 3-4 on the season and have dropped their last two games to Sisseton (36-8) and to Mobridge-Pollock (48-6).
Sullivan calls Redfield a typical East River team that is big and physical up front and with a good running back. The difference, he said, is they are not a double tight wing team.
"They will spread it out a little bit, trying to get the defense wide. But they'll still try to run downhill," he said.
Defensively, Sullivan said Redfield runs either a 35 or 53, "depending on what they want to call it."
"They'll have eight or nine guys in the box trying to stop the run, and we're going to have to execute," he said.
The Cavaliers have turned into a run-first team this season, led by seniors Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson and sophomore Matthew Larson.
Junior Jed Sullivan has come on and run the team well from his quarterback position this season.
"We've been pretty even with carries in the last few games with our three running backs, so they are fresh, and they run hard, they run hard downhill," Wayne Sullivan said. "Our line has just improved week-to-week, and that is probably one of our biggest pluses after losing five starters on the line from last year. These guys have stepped in and done a great job, bonding and communicating. They take pride it in."
The Cavaliers, 6-1, closed the season with five straight wins, outscoring their opponents 208-32. Last week STM gained a 52-0 win over Lead-Deadwood in a game that ended at halftime because of the mercy rule.
"From week one to now we're a totally different football team," Sullivan said. "This is a little different as we rely on the run first, then the pass. I do think it (passing) is something we can do when needed. Against Sturgis, Jed did throw for over 200 yards when we had to spread it out. If need be we can do both, but we're going to establish the run first."
Lead-Deadwood, 2-5, is the No. 15 seed and will be in Bridgewater against No. 2 Bridgewater/Emery/Ethan. The Seahawks are 8-0 and win by an average of 43-6 per game.
