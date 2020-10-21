Cavaliers looking to make some playoff noise

"They'll have eight or nine guys in the box trying to stop the run, and we're going to have to execute," he said.

The Cavaliers have turned into a run-first team this season, led by seniors Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson and sophomore Matthew Larson.

Junior Jed Sullivan has come on and run the team well from his quarterback position this season.

"We've been pretty even with carries in the last few games with our three running backs, so they are fresh, and they run hard, they run hard downhill," Wayne Sullivan said. "Our line has just improved week-to-week, and that is probably one of our biggest pluses after losing five starters on the line from last year. These guys have stepped in and done a great job, bonding and communicating. They take pride it in."

The Cavaliers, 6-1, closed the season with five straight wins, outscoring their opponents 208-32. Last week STM gained a 52-0 win over Lead-Deadwood in a game that ended at halftime because of the mercy rule.