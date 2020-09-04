Cavaliers pull away for shutout win

The Cavaliers came out of intermission in the wildcat formation allowing Ryan Wojcik and Charlie Larson to run on direct snaps. The ball control offense was successful on its own, but it also set up the offense the spread the ball around in the fourth quarter.

"We figured they are big up front and we wanted to be able to grind them down a little bit," Sullivan said. "In the fourth quarter we hoped that would open it up for the passing game a little bit by lessening their pass rush so we can get the ball out in space."

A pass to Tyson Durham and another to Wojcik, who cut back across the field for a 35-yard gain, put the Cavaliers at the Sturgis 35-yard line, and a sideline interference call moved the ball 15 more yards to the 20. From there a steady dose of Wojcik and Larson left STM at 3rd and goal on the 5. Wojcik called his own number from the wildcat and fell into the end zone for a touchdown and a 9-0 lead with only 4:22 left to play.

The ensuing possession brought on the sack and score fumble recovery.

Jed Sullivan had a good game in the pocket for the Cavaliers.