Cavaliers roll early, run past Broncs 54-7

It was all Larson brothers and all St. Thomas More Friday night in what was expected to be a tough Black Hills Conference football battle between the Cavaliers and the Belle Fourche Broncs.

But senior Charlie Larson scored four touchdowns and his younger brother, sophomore Matthew Larson, added two scores, and the Cavaliers added two pick-six's en route to a 54-7 win.

Senior starting running back Ryan Wojcik went down with a minor injury early in the game and Matthew Larson stepped in and unofficially ran for 120 yards to 108 for his older brother. They combined to score all five of the team's first-half touchdowns.

"We always talk about next man up, you're one injury away from being a starter or being the man," STM coach Wayne Sullivan said. "Matty has been waiting patiently and doing really well with that. He works hard in practice and those guys feed off of each other. When one guy runs hard, they all run hard. They love to block for one another."

That message got through, Charlie Larson said.