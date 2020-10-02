Cavaliers roll early, run past Broncs 54-7

It was all Larson brothers and all St. Thomas More Friday night in what was expected to be a tough Black Hills Conference football battle between the Cavaliers and the Belle Fourche Broncs.
But senior Charlie Larson scored four touchdowns and his younger brother, sophomore Matthew Larson, added two scores, and the Cavaliers added two pick-six's en route to a 54-7 win.
Senior starting running back Ryan Wojcik went down with a minor injury early in the game and Matthew Larson stepped in and unofficially ran for 120 yards to 108 for his older brother. They combined to score all five of the team's first-half touchdowns.
"We always talk about next man up, you're one injury away from being a starter or being the man," STM coach Wayne Sullivan said. "Matty has been waiting patiently and doing really well with that. He works hard in practice and those guys feed off of each other. When one guy runs hard, they all run hard. They love to block for one another."
That message got through, Charlie Larson said.
"When a man goes down we just need somebody to step up, and that happened for me and my brother. That helped us a lot," he said. "We did that because of the linemen, it was not just us. We made some good cuts and plays, but mostly it was on the line. They had been working a lot this week."
It was a tough start for the Broncs, who picked up their first win two weeks ago with a 30-point victory over Hot Springs, then had a bye last week.
The Broncs lost a fumble on their third play from scrimmage, and one play later Charlie Larson scored on a 10-yard run.
Charlie Larson scored again from 10 yards out with six minutes still remaining in the first quarter.
"We have to take advantage of everything we get, especially against a good Belle Fourche team. Coach (Scott) Slotten has done a wonderful job in his seven years there, and every time we play them, it is a dogfight," Sullivan said. "We told our boys that we had to come out and execute, and I thought we did that offensively. I would say that is the best game our offensive line has played all year. Again, kudos to our defense. Every single game, they set the tone for us. Our guys stepped up."
The lone bright spot for the Broncs came on the ensuing kickoff as Aiden Giffin took it home from about 97 yards out to cut the lead to 14-7.
That momentum was short-lived, as Matthew Larson scored on a 45-yard TD run and added a 35-yard score to make it 28-7 with 6:06 until halftime.
Jake Goble recovered another Belle fumble on the Broncs 19-yard line, and Charlie Larson again needed just one play, scoring on a 19-yard run.
The Cavs enjoyed a 34-7 halftime lead.
Slotten said that it was a tough game and obviously not the way they wanted to play.
"They (STM) played well and they ran the ball well," he said. "They bullied us up front, and you can't let that happen. We talked all week that they were going to challenge us with the run, and we didn't respond. That's two straight years that we couldn't stop the run."
The Cavaliers, already playing stout defense, got a couple rewards in the second half as Chael Thorn returned an interception 99 yards for the score, and later Wojcik did the same from 36 yards out.
Sullivan said Thorn's pick-six is a school record.
"When I saw Chael catch it, I yelled, 'He's gone,'" Sullivan said. "He's a fast kid, he's a trackster. Speed kills."
Charlie Larson wasn't quite done, catching a wide open 30-yard TD pass from quarterback Jed Sullivan.
Jed Sullivan audibled on his TD pass to Larson, although he mistakenly thought it was second-and-1, while it was third-and-1, his father said.
"He has to learn down and distance," Wayne Sullivan said. "But he executed the call. He is learning and getting into a rhythm. Our whole team is getting comfortable with our offense."
With the win, the Cavaliers, sitting eighth in the Class 11B power rankings (16 qualify for the postseason, eight teams host first-round games), Sullivan said the win was a good confidence builder, especially with the fact that the Cavaliers missed one game with a bye and and another when Aberdeen Roncalli canceled because of COVID-19.
There was no rust on the STM sidelines.
"I was a little nervous that we might not have gone in as intense," Wayne Sullivan said. "But it stemmed from football camp in Chadron. We got to go against these guys and our boys didn't need a lot to get picked up tonight."
STM finished with 321 yards of total offense, to just 109 for the Broncs.
"Our team just showed up, that is all it comes down to. We worked hard every week, and that is the outcome when you work hard," Charlie Larson. "We practice hard every day. It shows on the field."
The Cavaliers, 4-1, will return to action Friday at Douglas to face the Patriots, while Belle Fourche, 1-4, hosts Spearfish.
"I challenged our seniors to come out and lead," Slotten said. "We didn't have our best week of practice. We just haven't practiced that hard this year. They are a good group of kids, I love them to death, but we have to find some leadership to step up and challenge some kids to go harder."
