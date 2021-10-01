Cavaliers win OT thriller in Spearfish

The St. Thomas More football team earned a hard fought 22-21 overtime victory Friday as it traveled to Spearfish to take on the Spartans.
Despite trailing 21-14 in OT, the Cavaliers found the end zone on a 3-yard pass from Lee Neugebauer to Kellen Weber.
With an opportunity to win the game, STM went for two and converted as Neugebauer connected with Matt Larson to seal the victory.
The Cavs jumped out to a 14-0 advantage by the end of the third quarter on an interception return and a touchdown run from Larson.
The Spartans found their way back into the game with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth and had a chance to win on a field goal, but the Cavs blocked the kick to send it to OT.
“When you go to overtime, you always want to go to the defense first to see what you have to do,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “We got our opportunity and we took it. I will say, I was very excited about our composure here tonight. Props to Spearfish, but I am very excited about the way we played. Our front five played their best game of the season tonight, so credit to them as well.”
St. Thomas More (4-2) will play at Belle Fourche on Friday, while Spearfish (2-4) travels to Douglas.
WINNER 32, WOOSOCKET/WESSINGTON SPRINGS/SANBORN CENTRAL 0: Kaden Keiser scored three touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a win over Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central on Friday.
Keiser finished with 13 carries for 107 yards, while Riley Oren chipped in with nine carries for 65 yards.
Winner (7-0) will close out the season when it hosts Miller/Highmore-Harrold next Saturday.
WALL 57, WHITE RIVER 0: The Eagles scored 28 points in the first quarter on their way to a win over White River Friday.
Burk Blasius led Wall with three completions for 111 yards and two touchdowns, while Cedar Amiotte had four carries for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Mason Heath chipped in with three carries for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Jayden Leach and Ethan Ferguson added a touchdown apiece for the Eagles.
Wall (7-0) will close out the regular season at New Underwood Oct. 15, while White River (0-6) hosts Jones County on Friday.
JONES COUNTY 45, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 22: Jones County led 30-14 at the half and didn’t look back as it defeated Sunshine Bible Academy on Friday.
Slade Benedict led the way for the Coyotes with 15 carries for 126 yards and a touchdown, while Gunnar Whitney finished with five 38 rushing yards and a score.
Jones County (1-5) will play at White River on Friday.
STURGIS 45, BELLE FOURCHE 14: The Scoopers earned their first win of the season with a victory over the Broncs on Friday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Sturgis (1-5) will play at Yankton on Friday, while Belle Fourche (2-4) travel to St. Thomas More.
Boys Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3, DOUGLAS/RC CHRISTIAN/NEW UNDERWOOD 0: Rapid City Central finished the regular season with a win Thursday, cruising past Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood.
Landin Winter got the Cobblers on the board in the 29th minute, before Jace Jandreau increased their advantage to 2-0.
Caleb Hower put the game out of reach with a goal in the 52nd minute.
Rapid City Central closed out the season at 3-6-3 and open the playoffs at Spearfish on Tuesday.
Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood finished the season at 3-10-1.