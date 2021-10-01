Cavaliers win OT thriller in Spearfish

The St. Thomas More football team earned a hard fought 22-21 overtime victory Friday as it traveled to Spearfish to take on the Spartans.

Despite trailing 21-14 in OT, the Cavaliers found the end zone on a 3-yard pass from Lee Neugebauer to Kellen Weber.

With an opportunity to win the game, STM went for two and converted as Neugebauer connected with Matt Larson to seal the victory.

The Cavs jumped out to a 14-0 advantage by the end of the third quarter on an interception return and a touchdown run from Larson.

The Spartans found their way back into the game with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth and had a chance to win on a field goal, but the Cavs blocked the kick to send it to OT.

“When you go to overtime, you always want to go to the defense first to see what you have to do,” STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “We got our opportunity and we took it. I will say, I was very excited about our composure here tonight. Props to Spearfish, but I am very excited about the way we played. Our front five played their best game of the season tonight, so credit to them as well.”

St. Thomas More (4-2) will play at Belle Fourche on Friday, while Spearfish (2-4) travels to Douglas.