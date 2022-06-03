Cave Collective set to dissolve at end of July

The Cave Collective, a nonprofit performance venue and coffee shop offering sober entertainment for all ages in downtown Rapid City, is dissolving.

The collective's board president, Mary Haan, announced the decision through the nonprofit's social media pages and website May 30.

"The board has voted to dissolve The Cave Collective as a nonprofit and close our doors at the end of July. I share this news with an incredibly heavy heart," Haan said in the announcement.

Events and shows scheduled through the end of July will take place as scheduled, except for open mic night, which was canceled according to the collective's social media. Otherwise, the collective will be closed.

"The best option for keeping artists' tours on track and everything was just to maintain the commitments that we've made for these booked bands," Haan told the Journal Thursday. "Just trying to have this negatively affect the least amount of people possible. That's goal number one right now."

Haan said the board voted on May 28 to remove Dexter Carman and NaTasha Carman from the board. The decision went into effect on May 29.

Haan said the board made the decision due to social media posts regarding the Carmans' personal matters. Haan said one post also spoke on behalf of the collective without approval of the board.

She said the board also decided to dissolve the nonprofit due to the public nature of the posts and concerns about broken trust between leadership and the community the collective serves.

Haan is also moving out of state by July 1 and did not feel comfortable leaving the collective without taking action.

"In my estimation, the people that should mentor young people would hopefully have some interpersonal communication skills, would have some some follow through, some understanding of how their words and their actions affect others," Haan said.

The remaining five board members are currently working with nonprofits in hopes to transfer the lease at 406 Fifth Street to a similar nonprofit or collective.

"There are a lot of people who have been really involved in this awesome work, whether it's helping at the coffee bar, or leading an art class for free, or teaching music lessons for free or tutoring kids for free," Haan said. "Whoever takes over the lease, I want them connected to all of these people who have put in time, and that includes the members of the board as it stands right now. I would hope that their heart for the work would continue."

— Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com —

