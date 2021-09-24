Cavs bounce back with blanking of Douglas

The St. Thomas More Cavaliers took advantage of what Douglas gave them early, and they did the rest in the second half for a 36-0 win over the Patriots Friday night at STM.
The Patriots gave the Cavaliers the short field on four first-half occasions (four times inside their own 23) and the Cavaliers turned them into 19 first-half points before pulling way in the second half.
STM went into the game on a bye week after a tough loss to top-ranked Winner the previous week.
St. Thomas More head coach Wayne Sullivan said the week off was a blessing as they were able to get healed up and work on some little things.
“You still tell we had some time where we were a little sluggish on some things,” Sullivan said. “We have to get better on just the little things, like holding our block, making sure we get up to the ball and know what we are doing. We’ll get there.”
Douglas, 0-4, again was its own worst enemy at times, and gave the Cavs the football twice deep in their own territory on bad snaps to the punter.
The first possession for STM came at the Douglas 15-yard line and two plays later sophomore quarterback Lee Neugebauer hit senior Jed Sullivan on a 12-yard TD pass. On the next possession, another bad snap put STM on the Douglas 16. Although the Cavs missed a field goal, it set the tone.
“That is one thing we talk about, taking advantage of anything that they give us,” Sullivan said.
On their next two possession, the Cavaliers started at the Douglas 23 and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run by junior Matthew Larson. After a 51-yard punt return by junior Tyson Durham, STM started on the Patriot 20 and scored three plays later and one play into the second quarter on a 10-yard TD run by Larson.
“We had two bad snaps with our punts and that kind of put us in a hole,” Douglas head coach Dan Maciejczak said. “I thought our defense did pretty good to get us out of some of that at halftime, it’s 19-0. We just keep killing ourselves, doing things we can’t do in order to win football games.”
The Cavaliers put the game away in the second half on a 64-yard touchdown run by Larson and a 55-yard touchdown pass from Neugebauer to sophomore Kellen Weber.
“We had a nice little screen pass out to the left side and he got it to me. I was just one-on-one with the guy and I made a move on him and it was off to the end zone from there,” Weber said. “We started moving the ball once we got into our rhythm. There were a lot of things that came together as a whole team. Everyone was kind of making their plays, making their assignments. All-in-all it came together as a really good game.”
St. Thomas More closed the scoring on a 29-yard field goal by freshman J.D. Green in the fourth quarter.
The Cavalier defense grabbed three interceptions — two by sophomore Peyton Young, and another by freshman Josef Meehan. Young’s first came in the end zone and he was able to run it out to the 45-yard line, although the Cavs were whistled for holding on the return.
“Every time I see the ball in the air I am thinking interception, just to get my team a chance to score on the other side,” Young said. “I think I was in the end zone, so it probably was a bonehead play in a sense coming out, but that is OK.”
The shutout was the third of season for the Cavaliers, who moved to 3-2 on the season.
“Three shutouts on the year and that is big for our defense, that is what we pride ourselves on,” Weber said. “We come out here and play hard every time no matter what is going on.”
Larson finished with 115 yards on nine carries and the three TDs, while Weber added 30 yards on nine rushes. Neugebauer was only 3-of-11 passing, but the three receptions came for 97 yards. Sullivan had two catches for 42 yards.
“I told them this week that they are no longer young. You are a varsity football team that has played four games, so we have to get after it,” said Wayne Sullivan, whose team will close the regular season at Class AA Spearfish, host Class A Belle Fourche close at AA Sturgis. “Any time we can play bigger schools, that gives our guys confidence and that makes us better.”
Douglas senior Payton DeWitt, who played at both running back and quarterback, had unofficially 84 hard yards rushing on 24 carries. He would have had another 68 yards, but that run, to the STM 3-yard line, was called back because of a holding call.
“I think we were about 60 yards down the field with it (flag) came out,” Maciejczak said. “But it is what it is.”
The Patriots return home Friday against unbeaten and Class 11AA No. 1 Tea Area.
“The kids who want to play football are going to play football and we’re going to work hard,” Maciejczak said. “We’re going to get ready for Tea Area because we are an 11AA school and we will play the No. 1 team in the state, and they are no slouches. They are better team this team, so we’re going to have to get a lot better.”