Cavs bounce back with blanking of Douglas

The Cavalier defense grabbed three interceptions — two by sophomore Peyton Young, and another by freshman Josef Meehan. Young’s first came in the end zone and he was able to run it out to the 45-yard line, although the Cavs were whistled for holding on the return.

“Every time I see the ball in the air I am thinking interception, just to get my team a chance to score on the other side,” Young said. “I think I was in the end zone, so it probably was a bonehead play in a sense coming out, but that is OK.”

The shutout was the third of season for the Cavaliers, who moved to 3-2 on the season.

“Three shutouts on the year and that is big for our defense, that is what we pride ourselves on,” Weber said. “We come out here and play hard every time no matter what is going on.”

Larson finished with 115 yards on nine carries and the three TDs, while Weber added 30 yards on nine rushes. Neugebauer was only 3-of-11 passing, but the three receptions came for 97 yards. Sullivan had two catches for 42 yards.