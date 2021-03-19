Cavs earn consolation title spot

After dropping its first game of the Class A state basketball tournament on Thursday, the St. Thomas More boys bounced back on Friday as they picked up a 35-32 victory over Vermillion after a tough first half.

The Cavaliers had some trouble getting started in the opening quarters as they trailed 8-5 after one and 20-10 heading into the break.

STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck knew his defense would have to step up in the second half, as well as grab some rebounds.

“We were behind four rebounds at the half, and we just told the guys that they’ll have to out-rebound them to have a chance in the second half,” he said.

The Cavaliers recovered in a big way in the third as they outscored the Tanagers 13-2 and carried a 23-22 advantage into the fourth.

The game was tight late in the fourth, but STM was able to make some free throws and force some stops on the defensive end to seal the deal.

“We played some great defense and got some big stops in the fourth, especially at the end of the game,” Hollenbeck added. “The kids really defended well and were able to make some free throws. They (Vermillion) had that last possession, and we did a really good job defending.”