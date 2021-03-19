Cavs earn consolation title spot

After dropping its first game of the Class A state basketball tournament on Thursday, the St. Thomas More boys bounced back on Friday as they picked up a 35-32 victory over Vermillion after a tough first half.
The Cavaliers had some trouble getting started in the opening quarters as they trailed 8-5 after one and 20-10 heading into the break.
STM head coach Dave Hollenbeck knew his defense would have to step up in the second half, as well as grab some rebounds.
“We were behind four rebounds at the half, and we just told the guys that they’ll have to out-rebound them to have a chance in the second half,” he said.
The Cavaliers recovered in a big way in the third as they outscored the Tanagers 13-2 and carried a 23-22 advantage into the fourth.
The game was tight late in the fourth, but STM was able to make some free throws and force some stops on the defensive end to seal the deal.
“We played some great defense and got some big stops in the fourth, especially at the end of the game,” Hollenbeck added. “The kids really defended well and were able to make some free throws. They (Vermillion) had that last possession, and we did a really good job defending.”
Ryan Wojcik paced the Cavs with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Cade Kandolin chipped in with 11 points.
Jakob Dobney led the way for the Tanagers with 13 points and 10 boards.
With the win, St. Thomas More won’t have it any easier as it plays a Chamberlain team that can score at every level in the consolation title game.
“We will really have to take care of the paint,” Hollenbeck said. “They have a tough kid down low and some kids that can shoot the 3 and get to the rim, so we’ll have to really guard all of those options. I think the kids are up to the challenge. We really had a good day today and we’ll be ready to go.”
The Cavaliers will take on the Cubs today at 1:30 p.m., while Vermillion plays Winner for seventh place at 11 a.m.
CHAMBERLAIN 68, WINNER 43: The Cubs used a 22-7 first quarter to cruise past the Warriors in the consolation semifinals on Friday.
Drayton Priebe led Chamberlain with 22 points, while Sellyck McManus had 20 points and 13 rebounds.
Cameron Caldwell chipped in with 11 points for the Cubs.
Brady Fritz paced Winner with 13 points and Blake Volmer tallied 10.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 64, DELL RAPIDS 52: The Chargers punched their ticket to the Class A state title game with a win over Dell Rapids on Friday.
Xavier Van Beek led the way for Christian with 19 points, Nathan Koole added 16 points and Books Nelson finished with 10.
Koole led the team in rebounds with 13 and Tyler Prins tallied 10 assists.
Colin Rentz paced the Quarriers with 19 points, while Connor Rentz added 13.
The Chargers will play Sioux Valley in the title game tonight at 6:30 p.m., while Dell Rapids takes on Dakota Valley for third place at 4 p.m.
SIOUX VALLEY 62, DAKOTA VALLEY 57: The Cossacks outscored Dakota Valley 40-26 in the second half as they earned a spot in the Class A title game.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley with 29 points, while Hayden Ruesink finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Isaac Bruns paced the Panthers with 23 points and Paul Bruns added 15.
Class B
DE SMET 56, VIBORG-HURLEY 44: Kalen Garry finished the game with 24 points as he led the Bulldogs to a win over Viborg-Hurley in the Class B semifinals on Friday.
Damon Wilkinson added 14 points and 11 rebounds for De Smet, while the Cougars were led by Gradee Sherman’s 14 points.
The Bulldogs will play Aberdeen Christian for the state title tonight at 6:45 p.m., while Viborg-Hurley takes on Dell Rapids St. Mary for third place at 4 p.m.
ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 60, DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 53: The Knights downed Dell Rapids St. Mary in their Class B semifinal matchup on Friday.
Abe Holscher led Aberdeen Christian with 18 points, Malek Wieker added 17 points and Jackson Isakson tallied 12.
Connor Libis paced the Cardinals with 14 points, Ashaun Roach-Valandra had 12 points and Ty Brown finished with 10.
WHITE RIVER 74, CANISTOTA 69: White River had four players score in double figures as it edged the Hawks in the Class B consolation semifinals on Friday.
Joe Sayler led the way for the Tigers with 23 points, Dylan Marshall added 20 points, Daice Marshall chipped in with 17 points and Colbe Scott finished with 10.
Chase Merrill of Canistota led all scorers with 26 points, Tyce Ortman added 17 points and Cole Papendick had 13 points and 11 rebounds.
White River will play Lower Brule for the consolation title today at 1:15 p.m., while the Hawks take on Lyman for seventh place at 11 a.m.
LOWER BRULE 51, LYMAN 36: Keshaume Thigh scored 17 points and pulled in 12 rebounds to lead Lower Brule to a consolation title game appearance with a win over Lyman.
Gavin Thigh and Shane Grey Owl added 11 points apiece for the Sioux.
Toby Estes paced the Raiders with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Sam McClanahan finished with nine points.