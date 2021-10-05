Cavs respond and get wild 13-3 win over Groton Area

Jayden Zak shocked the Cavs when he set the following kickoff high in the strong wind, as STM keeper Winston Prill came up to stop the ball, only to see it bounce over his head into the net.

About 30 seconds later freshman Peter Cernicky took a pass form Henry Snyder and put STM up 2-1. But Groton Area, the sixth seed of the tournament, tied the match on a goal by Keegan Tracy with 33.30 to play in the first half.

Frustrated, the Cavaliers responded with three goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half for the three-goal lead.

Solano and Nelson scored their first of five, with Solano scoring again in the final minutes when he hit the top left corner of the goal, with Snyder assisting.

“We kind of started out really slow, giving up two goals,” Nelson said. “But we picked our heads up and finally started connecting passes and working together as a team. It finally paid off.”

Sales said he just told the team at halftime to settle down and play their game.

“We just had to treat it like any other game,” he said.