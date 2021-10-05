Cavs respond and get wild 13-3 win over Groton Area

Although they led 5-2 at halftime, the St. Thomas More Cavaliers were a bit frustrated with their performance in the State A boys’ soccer quarterfinals Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
It was a first half that saw Groton Area score on a kickoff from midfield and a start that saw it tied at 2-2 barely five minutes into the game. But the Cavaliers recovered in a big way — led by five goals each from junior Thomas Solano and senior Aaron Nelson — as they outscored the Tigers 8-1 in the second half to win 13-3.
“I just think the boys came out a little nervous, their first state game,” STM head coach Nate Sales said.
With the win, St. Thomas More advances to the semifinals Saturday against No. 2 Tea Area in Tea. The Titans had a first-round bye.
The soccer ball looked like a pinball as the two teams combined for four goals in just over one minute. It was a wild start to a game that eventually was stopped early because of the 10-goal mercy rule.
“I was a little confused and frustrated a little bit,” Solano said of the team’s start. “We weren’t playing our game. I knew we had to step it up and eventually we did in the second half.”
After several missed shots on goal in the first five minutes by STM, Ethan Billau got the Cavs on the board first at the 34.35 mark.
Jayden Zak shocked the Cavs when he set the following kickoff high in the strong wind, as STM keeper Winston Prill came up to stop the ball, only to see it bounce over his head into the net.
About 30 seconds later freshman Peter Cernicky took a pass form Henry Snyder and put STM up 2-1. But Groton Area, the sixth seed of the tournament, tied the match on a goal by Keegan Tracy with 33.30 to play in the first half.
Frustrated, the Cavaliers responded with three goals in the final 20 minutes of the first half for the three-goal lead.
Solano and Nelson scored their first of five, with Solano scoring again in the final minutes when he hit the top left corner of the goal, with Snyder assisting.
“We kind of started out really slow, giving up two goals,” Nelson said. “But we picked our heads up and finally started connecting passes and working together as a team. It finally paid off.”
Sales said he just told the team at halftime to settle down and play their game.
“We just had to treat it like any other game,” he said.
It didn’t take the Cavs long in the second half when Solano scored three times in the first seven minutes and Will Green added a goal to make it 9-2 with 34:40 remaining. Nelson scored the final four games with his last goal making it 13-3 to end the game with 14:30 to play. Tracy got the Tigers’ final goal at the 20:27 mark.
“Tom is very much our up-top goal scorer and Aaron Nelson is just the heart of the team. He plays up and down, fills the center, midfielder roles. He’s just everywhere,” Sales said.
Both Nelson and Solano credited their teammates for setting them up for their offensive explosions as they produced 10 of the team’s 13 goals. Snyder had three assists.
“There’s no selfishness on this team, everyone is willing to pass the ball. Tonight was our night to score, and we found the back of the net,” Nelson said.
Solano agreed and said he could only thank his teammates for his success on Tuesday.
“That’s where all of my goals came from,” Solano said of his teammates. “I came into the second half more composed, more calm. I talked more with my team and was able to capitalize more.”
The Cavaliers, 9-3-1, will now concentrate on a Tea Area team they didn’t play this season but a program that Sales said always gives them trouble.
“They are a very tough team, a very good team," he said. “But this (STM) is a solid group, and I think we can do it.”
The Titans, 9-2-2, beat Groton Area twice this season, 6-0 and 11-0, and their two losses and two ties came to Sioux Falls Jefferson (5-0), Christian (1-0), Lincoln (1-1) and Washington (1-1)
“It will be a tough game, they are ranked second in the state right now,” Nelson said. ‘Hopefully we can make it and go all of the way to the championship.”
Solano said that Tea Area will be challenging like it is every year, but he said if they play their game, they can play well.
“We can seriously be a good competition for them and we can beat them, I think,” he said.