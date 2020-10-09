Cavs run past Douglas for another BHC title

Green then added three more points for the Cavs with his leg on a 19-yard field goal with 2:53 to play. He would finish with 15 points scored in the game -- nine through kicks and his touchdown.

Clark closed the scoring on a 15-yard run with 38 seconds remaining.

Veteran Douglas coach Dan Maciejczak said they started with the mistakes early and it cost them.

"When we line up and do the things that I know we can do, which is hammer the crap out of the football, we're a tough football team," he said. "Defensively, it's the same thing, but we have to make tackles. We get ourselves in spots, and at times we look like a really good football team. At other times, the same kids are out there, and we struggle. The sad part for me is I believe we have a darn good football team. But we just make too many mistakes that I don't understand how to fix all of the time."

Unofficially, the Cavs had 351 yards of total offense, including 289 on the ground. Charlie Larson led the way with 114 yards, Wojcik with 66 and Matthew Larson with 45 yards.