Cedar Amiotte leads Wall to a second-half dominance of Kadoka Area

Blasius added another touchdown before halftime, connecting with Rylan McDonnell in the end zone from 7 yards out to put the Eagles up 28-12 with 1:07 to play in the first half.

Fauske helped move the Kougars into enemy territory before halftime, but an aired-out pass from Hermann was picked off by Amiotte to keep it a 16-point margin at intermission.

Kadoka Area surprised its rival with a successful onside kick to begin the third quarter, but it failed to get a first down on its ensuing drive. Blasius answered with a 45-yard pass to Amiotte before Heath slipped down the sideline for a 12-yard touchdown 1:31 into the second half.

Heath then ran in a score from 12 yards out to make it 40-12 in the frame.

Amiotte grabbed his second pick on the Kougars’ next possession, and the Eagles capitalized with a touchdown run from Blasius, who bounced outside for an 8-yard score with 3:29 left in the third.

“We just had to wake up defensively,” Heathershaw said. “Kadoka brought it right at us, kind of drove it right down our throats and gave us an eye-opener, so we had to keep our nose to the grindstone and keep working hard.”