Cedar Amiotte named All-American as All-State football teams released

Wall standout Cedar Amiotte is one of just seven student-athletes in South Dakota to receive the prestigious honor of being named an All-American this year as the 2022 All-State football teams were released Wednesday morning.

Amiotte averaged over 10 rushing yards per carry this season, finishing his senior campaign with 962, often playing only the first halves of games as the Eagles crushed opponents, and 23 touchdowns. He also caught 19 passes for 383 yards with three touchdowns.

As a defensive back, Amiotte collected eight interceptions, eight defended passes and scored four touchdowns as he helped lead Wall to an undefeated season and the program's first state championship since 1994.

Amiotte is joined by a plethora of teammates who received All-State selections. Quarterback Burk Blasius, wide receiver Rylan McDonnell, defensive lineman Norman Livermont, linebacker Blair Blasius and defensive back Brodi Sundall all made the Class 9AA roster. Mason Heath was also named Honorable Menton.

Rapid City Stevens wide receiver Julian Scott and linebacker Tate Crosswait were the lone West River representatives on the Class 11AAA team, while Sturgis wide receiver Tyan Buus, quarterback Owen Cass and linebacker Reese Jacobs, as well as Spearfish linebacker Brady Hartwig was selected to the Class 11AA team. The Scoopers' Gunner Rohloff and the Spartans' Brayden Delahoyde were named Honorable Mention.

Winner once again filled up the Class 11B team, as fullback Aiden Barfuss, running back Riley Orel, offensive lineman Jack Kruger, defensive lineman Ethan Bartels, linebacker Jack Peters and defensive back Blake Volmer were named All-State. Hot Springs running back Landon Iverson, quarterback Preston Iverson, defensive lineman Caleb Rickenbach and linebacker Camron Maciejewski were selected, while wide receiver Easton Ogle and linebacker Matt Larson were selected from St. Thomas More. Rapid City Christian wide receiver Elijah Hoyt was named Honorable Mention.

For his efforts to help lead Gregory to its first state championship in five years, Rylan Peck was named the All-Star quarterback in Class 9A, while fullback Trey Murray, running back Owen Hansen, offensive lineman Gunnar Stephens, defensive lineman Eli Fogel and defensive back Kade Stukel were also selected for the Gorillas. Lyman wide receiver Cooper Long and quarterback Teagan Gourneau were selected, as was Harding County/Bison running back Rylee Veel, tight end Gage Gilbert and defensive lineman Grey Gilbert, and Philip defensive back Layton Terkidsen. Lyman's Tance Wagner and Timber Lake's AJ Lindskov and Jayden Miller were named Honorable Mention.

And in Class 9B, Kadoka Area fullback Reece Ohrtman and defensive back Gabriel Fauske were selected, while New Underwood quarterback Cole Knuppe was named Honorable Mention.

The full All-State teams are listed below.

Class 11AAA

• Offense — QB: Taylen Ashley, SF Jefferson, sr. and Bennett Dannenbring, O'Gorman, sr.; TE-FB-HB: Ryland Satter, O'Gorman, jr.; Sam Hindbjorgen, SF Lincoln, sr.; and Sam Siegfried, SF Jefferson, sr. RBs: Nelson Wright, SF Jefferson, sr.; Jaxsen Grevengoed, SF Roosevelt, jr.; and Maverick Jones, O'Gorman, jr. WRs: Griffin Wilde, SF Jefferson, sr.; Jack Smith, SF Lincoln, jr.; and Dylan Langerock, Brandon Valley, sr. OL: Sawyer Huntimer and David Grabow, SF Jefferson, srs.; Isaac Johnson, Brandon Valley, sr.; Aden Scott, O'Gorman, sr.; and Evan Vesely and Caiden Mason, Harrisburg, srs.

• Defense — DL: Abraham Myers, SF Washington, sr.; Jack Detert, Harrisburg, sr.; Thomas Heiberger and Dashawn Rohlik, SF Jefferson, jrs.; and Brycen Mitchell, SF Lincoln, jr.; LBs: Gabe Gutierrez, SF Lincoln, sr.; Nate Ratzlaff, O'Gorman, sr.; Dawson Sechser, SF Jefferson, jr.; Tayden Nave, SF Roosevelt, jr.; and Tate Crosswait, RC Stevens, jr. DBs: Tim Bishop, Harrisburg, sr.; London Kolb and Beau Giblin, SF Jefferson, srs.; Mandalla Mohamed, SF Washington, sr.; and Henry Theobald, O'Gorman, jr.

• Athletes — Tate Schafer, SF Lincoln, jr.; Max Carlson, Harrisburg, jr.; Julian Scott, RC Stevens, sr.; and Mason DeSchepper, SF Roosevelt, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Ryder Haas, Brandon Valley, jr.; and Peyton Hage, O'Gorman, sr.

• Honorable Mention — Camdyn Frederes, Cohen Henry, Tyler Horner and Anthony Erickson, SF Roosevelt, srs.; Tytan Tryon, Harrisburg, jr.; Richard Benenge, Harrisburg, sr.; and Ty Naaktgeboren, SF Roosevelt, sr.

• All-American — Griffin Wilde.

Class 11AA

• Offense — QB: Lincoln Kienholz, Pierre, sr. TE-FB-HB: Jett Zebel, Pierre, jr.; Keegan DeYoung, Tea Area, jr. and Tyson Brandt, Brookings, jr. RB: Chase Van Tol, Tea Area, sr.; Karson Carda, Aberdeen Central, sr.; and Juven Hudson, Watertown, jr. WRs: Jack Merkwan, Pierre, sr.; Tyler Sohler, Yankton, sr.; and Tyan Buus, Sturgis, jr. OL: Matthew Coverdale, Pierre, jr.; Christian Busch, Pierre, sr.; Jacob Krenz, Aberdeen Central, sr.; Griffen Schnider, Tea Area, sr.; Chase Crocker, Watertown, sr.; and Camen Max, Mitchell, sr.

• Defense — DL: Jason Maciejczak, Pierre, sr.; Trevon Austell, Mitchell, sr.; Caleb Loehr, Brookings, sr.; and Reis Kirschenman, Tea Area, sr. LBs: Gavin Stotts, Pierre, sr.; Brady Hartwig, Spearfish, sr.; Reese Jacobs, Sturgis, sr.; and Jaxton Eck, Brookings, sr.; DBs: Jagger Tyler, Mitchell, sr.; Blake Thompson, Tea Area, sr.; Cody Oswald, Yankton, sr. and Jacob Meyer, Pierre, sr.• Athletes —Rugby Ryken, Yankton, sr.; Cade Kaiser, Pierre, jr.; Owen Cass, Sturgis, sr.; and Elliot DeVries, Huron, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Jayden Wiebe, Pierre, sr.; and Trevor Paulson, Yankton, sr.

• Honorable Mention — Maddix Slykhuis and Jackson Smythe, Tea Area, sr.; Quinston Luellman-Clark, Huron, sr.; Gunner Rohloff, Sturgis, sr.; Brayden Delahoyde, Spearfish, jr.; Cole Artz and Brian Johnson, Aberdeen Central, srs.; and Lukas Bennett, Mitchell, sr.

• All-American — Lincoln Kienholz.

Class 11A

• Offense —QB: Justin Zirpel, West Central, sr.; TE-FB-HB: Owen Heath, West Central, sr.; Jaxsen Tadlock, Beresford, sr.; and Noah Hutmacher, Chamberlain, sr. RBs: Mason Stubbe, Dell Rapids, jr.; Peyton Fridrich, Beresford, sr.; and Kale Ask, Canton, sr. WRs: Porter Ihnen, Lennox, jr.; Carter Van Donge, SF Christian, sr.; and Jaxon Hennies, Dakota Valley, sr. OL: Andrew Zimmer, West Central, sr.; Landon Schurch, Beresford, sr.; Tucker Kooiman, SF Christian, sr.; Ryler Evans, Dell Rapids, sr.; Cody Peterson, Lennox, sr.; and Carter Traill, Dell Rapids, sr.

• Defense — DL: Crew Heier, West Central, jr.; Avery Herting, Canton, sr.; Riley Zommermaand, SF Christian, sr.; and Treyse Eastman, Dell Rapids, jr. LBs: Caden DeVries, Madison, sr.; Josh Merkle, Canton, sr.; Max Kaarre, SF Christian, sr. and Aiden Geraets, Dell Rapids, jr. DBs: Brayden Pankonen, Dell Rapids, sr.; Randy Rosenquist, Dakota Valley, sr.; Dylan Stromer, West Central, sr.; and Cole Snyder, SF Christian, so.

• Athletes — Jack Henry, Dell Rapids, jr.; and Braeden Wulf, Lennox, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Matt Anderson, Canton, jr.; and Jacob Docter, SF Christian, jr.

• Honorable Mention — Ethan Anema, Dakota Valley, sr.; Tate VanOtterloo, Beresford, sr.; James Woodward, SF Christian, sr.; Brayden Witte, SF Christian, so.; Canyon Burkard Chamberlain, jr.; Parker Johnson, Madison, jr.; Ethan Eli, Lennox, sr.; Eli Johnson, Milbank, sr.; and Beau Williams, Canton, sr.

• All-American— Justin Zirpel.

Class 11B

• Offense — QB: Reed Rus, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, sr.; TE-FB-HB: Devon Schmitz, Elk Point-Jefferson, sr; Aiden Barfuss, Winner, jr.; and Gavin Benck, Deuel, sr. RBs: Lucas Hueser, Elk Point-Jefferson, sr.; Riley Orel, Winner, sr.; and Landon Iverson, Hot Springs, sr. WRs: Jackson Grady, McCook Central-Montrose, sr.; Easton Ogle, St. Thomas More, sr.; and Sutton Arend, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, sr. OL: Chace Fornia and Ty Trometer, Elk Point-Jefferson, srs.; Jack Kruger, Winner, sr.; Jake Vanhout, McCook Central-Montrose, sr.; Toby Kneen, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central, sr.; and Aidan Brower, Sioux Valley, sr.

• Defense — DL: Aguer Van Sickle, Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan, sr.; Ethan Bartels, Winner, sr.; Gavin Jacobs, Elk Point-Jefferson, sr.; and Caleb Rickenbach, Hot Springs, jr. LBs: Benjamin Swatek, Elk Point-Jefferson, sr.; Jack Peters, Winner, sr.; Camron Maciejewski, Hot Springs, jr.; and Matt Larson, St. Thomas More, sr. DBs: Blake Volmer, Winner, sr.; Will Cleveland, McCook Central-Montrose, sr.; Hunter Geary, Elk Point-Jefferson, sr.; and Ethan Hoffman, Flandreau, sr.

• Athletes — Owen Quail, Deuel, sr.; and Preston Iverson, Hot Springs, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Jackson Isakson, Aberdeen Roncalli, sr.; and Boden Schiller, Sioux Valley, jr.

• Honorable Mention — Jackson Remmers and Kade Grocott, McCook Central-Montrose, jrs.; Austin Hoiten, McCook Central-Montrose, jr.; and Boston Katzer, McCook Central-Montrose, so.; Maddox May, Aberdeen Roncalli, sr.; Dan Laufman, Mount Vernon-Plankinton, sr.; Ronnie Begalka, Deuel, sr.; Elijah Hoyt, Rapid City Christian, sr.; Camden Jost, Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central, sr.; Trey Huber, Clark-Willow Lake, sr.; Tate Hoffman, Miller/Highmore-Harrold, sr.; and Kolby Peters, Flandreau, sr.

• All-American — Ben Swatek.

Class 9AA

• Offense — QB: Burk Blasius, Wall; FB-HB: Isaac Crownover, Bon Homme, sr.; RBs: Cedar Amiott, Wall, sr.; Luke Fraser, Hamlin, jr.; and Jackson Jarding, Hanson, sr. WRs: Maddox Kihne, Freeman-Marion/Freeman Academy, sr.; and Rylan McDonnell, Wall, sr.; TE: Carson Griffith, Elkton-Lake Benton, jr. OL: Kaden Hofer, Howard, sr.; Charlie Prien, Hanson, sr.; Simon Vander Vorst, Hamlin, sr.; and Lee Reiser, Platte-Geddes, sr.

• Defense — Atticus Darnell, Howard, sr.; Norman Livermont, Wall, sr.; Riley Haynes, Hanson, sr.; and Will Jodozi, Parkston, jr. LBs: Brock Tuttle, Hanson, jr.; Brayden Jervik, Parkston, jr.; Blair Blasius, Wall, sr.; and Griffin Clubb, Howard, sr. DBs: Brodi Sundall, Wall, jr.; Riley Rothschadl, Bon Homme sr.; and Ryan Krog, Elkton-Lake Benton, sr.

• Athletes — Tyler Hettich, Ipswich, sr.; and Mehki Keller, Florence-Henry, sr.

• Special Teams Players — RJ Perry, Great Plains Lutheran, sr.; and Troy Randall Jr., Hamlin, sr.

• Honorable Mention — Ian Beyers, Ipswich, sr.; Mason Heath, Wall, sr.; Bodell Davidson, Britton-Hecla, sr.; Joey Foxley, Platte-Geddes, jr.; Tanner Stein, Elkton-Lake Benton, so.; Evan Stormo, Hamlin, so.; Jameson Nebel, Hamlin, jr.; Porter Neugebauer, Parkston, sr.; and Taiden Hoyer, Howard, jr.

• All-American — Cedar Amiotte.

Class 9A

• Offense — QB: Rylan Peck, Gregory, jr.; FB-HB: Trey Murray, Gregory, jr.; RBs: Hunter Cramer, Warner, jr.; Owen Hansen, Gregory, sr. and Rylee Veal, Harding County-Bison, so. WRs: Cooper Long, Lyman, sr.; and Jovi Wolf, Chester Area, jr. TE: Gage Gilbert, Harding County-Bison, sr.; OL: Isaac Hoeft, Warner, sr.; Chris Wuestewald, Wolsey-Wessington, sr.; Gunnar Stephens, Gregory, sr; and Austin Matthaei, Canistota, sr.

• Defense — DL: Devin Woosley, Warner, sr.; Grey Gilbert, Harding County-Bison, sr.; Trace Ortman, Canistota, sr.; and Eli Fogel, Gregory, sr. LBs: Noah Kleinsasser, Canistota, sr.; Ashton Schuchhardt, Warner, sr.; Booker Schooley, Castlewood, sr.; and Ben Zwart, Colman-Egan, sr. DBs: Kade Stukel, Gregory, sr.; Carson Kirwan, Castlewood, sr.; and Layton Terkidsen, Philip, sr.

• Athletes — Teagan Gourneau, Lyman, sr.; and Colin Bauman, Deubrook Area, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Quincy Thu, Castlewood, jr.; and Jon Nefzger, Estelline-Hendricks, sr.

• Honorable Mention — Tage Ortman and Cayden Scott, Canistota, jrs.; Lane Tvedt, Castlewood, jr.; Tance Wagner, Lyman, sr.; Jake Jorenby, Deubrook Area, jr.; Tate French, Wolsey-Wessington, jr.; Keegan Haider, Wolsey-Wessington, sr.; AJ Lindksov and Jayden Miller, Timber Lake, srs.; Zach Wood, Warner, sr.; and Dominic VanEgdom, Alcester-Hudson, jr.

• All-American — Ashton Schuchardt.

Class 9B

• Offense — QB: Tray Hettick, Herreid-Selby Area, sr.; FB/HB: Reece Ohrtmann, Kadoka Area, sr.; RBs: Brenden Begeman, Herreid-Selby Area, sr.; Eril Salmen, Hitchcock-Tulare, jr.; and Nic Gaspar, Dell Rapids St. Mary, jr. WRs: Landon Puffer, Hitchcock-Tulare, sr. and Roman Dimaria, Faulkton Area, sr.; TE: Trevor Gill, Herreid-Selby Area, jr.; OL: Damon Wilkinson, De Smet, sr.; Kley Heumiller, Avon, sr.; Jacob Michlitsch, Hitchcock-Tulare, sr.; and Collin Tisdall, Herreid-Selby Area, sr.

• Defense — Gabriel Lindeman, Dell Rapids St. Mary, sr.; Thomas John (TJ) Salmen, Hitchcock-Tulare, sr.; Hunter Friend, Herreid-Selby Area, sr.; and Lucas Krogstad, Corsica-Stickney, sr. LBs: Carter Binger, Hitchcock-Tulare, sr.; Dashel Spurrell, Irene-Wakonda, sr.; Landon Hepker, Sully Buttes, sr.; and Alex Tanner, Potter County, sr. DBs: Brendan Nowell, Hitchcock-Tulare, jr.; Gabriel Fauske, Kadoka Area, sr.; and Kadyn Fast, De Smet, jr.

• Athletes — Miles Pollman, Irene-Wakonda, sr. and Dylan Zell, De Smet, sr.

• Special Teams Players — Brad Bierema, Avon, sr. and CJ Smith, Dell Rapids St. Mary, sr.

• Honorable Mention — Clay Broderson, Miles Pollman and Chase Dahlerup, Irene-Wakonda, srs. and Jens Hansen, Irene-Wakonda, so.; Cole Knuppe, New Underwood, sr.; Ryder Falkenhagen, Potter County, jr.; Reese Voorhees, Sully Buttes sr.; Nathan Bradford, Herreid-Selby Area, sr.; and Noah Harrison, De Smet, sr.

• All-American — Brenden Begeman.