Cedar Amiotte’s 5-touchdown first quarter powers Wall to throttling of Bennett Co.

WALL — The Wall football team has made it clear that their end-goal this season is to get to the DakotaDome in November and compete for a state championship.

On Thursday night they left little to doubt that they’re a contender to do so.

Aided by Cedar Amiotte’s five-touchdown first quarter, which included a pair of defensive scores, the No. 2 Eagles blazed past Bennett County 50-0 in their season-opener in a game that ended early via mercy-rule.

“Last week we were mentally ready just to play,” Amiotte said. “We had all of our plays down, all of our defenses, everything. We were ready to get on the field, and when game time came, oh, it was very hype.”

Amiotte and the majority of Wall’s starters were on the sideline by the second quarter after cruising to a 35-0 lead. Amiotte finished with 75 yards on five carries and three rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Burk Blasius went 4 for 4 in the air for 62 yards and added a 27-yard run. Brodi Sundall also caught two passes for 28 yards. The Eagles (1-0) used nine different ball carriers in the victory.

“We just kept it pretty simple. We obviously had a really good first quarter with our starters in there, and it’s always good to give some younger guys an opportunity,” Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. “It’s a great way to start the season.”

The Warriors (0-1), playing in their first game since being moved down from 11-man to 9-man, were held to 18 total yards of offense, recorded 11 plays that went for negative yardage and never moved the ball past their own 40-yard line. Amiotte, Rylan McDonnell and Jace Blasius all earned interceptions on defense.

“We almost had a perfect game as a team. We had a couple of missed blocks, a couple of misreads at running back, but other than that we looked very good.”

Eagles kicker Blair Blasius went 6 for 6 on extra points and hit both of his field-goal attempts, converting from 26 and 32 yards, respectively.

“Blair Blasius should be getting some college looks. He did a nice job,” Heathershaw said. “He’s put in a ton of work, a ton of time.”

Wall, which started five out of nine drives in enemy territory, got on the board three plays into its first possession when Burk Blasius flipped the ball to Amiotte on an option and the senior running back took it 16 yards into the end zone.

Two plays later, Bennett County was swallowed up on a running play and the ball popped out and bounced into the end zone. Amiotte grabbed it before it trickled out of the bounds for the touchdown to make it 14-0.

Matthew Heathershaw recovered a Warriors fumble on their next possession at the Bennett County 22, and following a 10-yard connection from Burk Blasius to Stran Williams, Amiotte was tossed the ball on a sweep-right play and hustled 12 yards for the score.

Shortly thereafter, Bennett County QB Haden Chase Alone was pressured on a deep third-and-18 pass that Amiotte picked off at the opposing 30 and returned all the way for pick-six to give his squad a 28-0 advantage less than five minutes into the contest.

He finished off his big first quarter with a 36-yard touchdown scamper with 3:10 to play.

“That kid’s a player. He’s just over the top every practice. He expects a lot out of himself, he expects a lot out of every other guy, pushing guys every day in practice,” Lex Heathershaw said. “Just in a leadership aspect, he’s really taken it to the next level because he is so frustrated with the way last season ended.”

With second-stringers in the game in the second quarter, the Eagles executed an 11-play, 73-yard drive that ended when Levi Sharp punched in a touchdown from 10 yards out to make it a 42-0 contest. On their next possession, Blair Blasius was able to try his leg from distance, drilling a 26-yard field goal to make it a 45-0 contest at halftime.

Wall grabbed two more points in the third quarter via safety when a Bennett County punt attempt in its own end zone sailed past the end line. The Eagles managed to get within one yard of inducing the 50-point mercy rule and ending the game in the third quarter when a 28-yard pass from backup QB Jace Blasius to Sharp placed the ball at the 1-yard line, but the ensuing snap when over Jace Blasius’s head and turned the ball over.

With 1:56 to play in regulation, Blair Blasius ended the game on a 32-yard field goal.

“We still have a heavy chip on the shoulder from last year,” Lex Heathershaw said. “We’re going to keep fighting, keep working, take it game-by-game. Our guys just want to keep working.”

Wall is back in action next Friday, Aug. 26 at Philip, while Bennett County hosts White River.