Celebrating the sport: Rapid City soccer fans gather for World Cup watch parties

The World Cup glues billions of soccer fans to their televisions every four years. Many of those fans gather to support their nations in group settings at local pubs and Rapid City is no exception.

A love for the game continues to grow in the Black Hills and, in the past, locally owned businesses hosted watch parties for the World Cup.

But the United States Men’s National Team had not qualified for the event in eight years and the bar that held watch parties for the 2010 and 2014 World Cup closed prior to the States’ latest run.

However, a group consisting of a soccer fanatic, a high school soccer coach, an enthusiastic beertender and a brewery owner convened to host a watch party at Cohort Craft Brewery in south Rapid City — worthy of the U.S. men's team's noteworthy performance on soccer’s biggest stage.

“It’s sort of emotional when you see what this means, not only to Rapid City, but to the country,” beertender Keaton Gruda said. “We had over 200 people come through here for the England game. That's what this community means and what this community was built to do.”

The Yanks’ first three games in the tournament all fell at noon with a tilt last Monday against Wales, the Black Friday showdown with England and Tuesday's decisive match against Iran. Despite the difficult time slot, fans turned out in droves to cheer on their country and the U.S. delivered by advancing to the knockout stage with a 1-0 win over Iran.

“The time of day is difficult, but everybody taking time to be here is fantastic,” Rapid City Central head soccer coach Joe Sabrowski said. “It shows that we are really behind our US Soccer team, especially as soccer people, and I think that's important, especially for our kids.”

Sabrowski played a big role in the execution of the event, but the idea sprung up separately in the minds of Gruda and Brian Pitts.

Gruda started working at Cohort as a beertender when it opened earlier this year. He grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico and developed a passion for Premier League and international soccer at a young age.

Pitts, an assistant soccer coach under Sabrowski at Central, leads a provisional chapter of the American Outlaws in the Black Hills. The outlaws are the official supporters group of U.S. men’s and women’s soccer.

Separately, Pitts and Gruda began dreaming of a new location for supporters of the red, white and blue to watch the World Cup and approached the owner of Cohort, Jason Kingsbury, about filling that void.

“We both sort of came separately to Jason,” Gruda said. “We told him that we have the soccer community but we have nowhere to really bring that community together.”

Gruda initially hosted a few Premier League watch parties at Cohort for early morning matches in the U.K. He said they saw as many as 30 people show up to take in the matches.

After Kingsbury connected Pitts to the beertender, the U.S. soccer fanatic had a better idea.

“I said, ‘Jason, what do you think about doing this with the World Cup?” Pitts asked. “He said, ‘well, let's try it with the Premier League’ and we didn't get it. But I said, ‘it's coming, it's gonna happen, people want to see this and he said, ‘okay, let's do it.’”

After getting the go-ahead, Pitts rallied the troops to purchase a big screen and a projector and Kingsbury bought a pair of televisions to sit above the bar.

All the pieces lined up and the trio of beer lovers collaborated on a premium American lager, dubbed Smells Like Team Spirit, and produced custom glassware to celebrate the occasion. A local food truck also showed up for all three games during the group stage.

“The easy thing was building the beer for the game and getting the glassware, the labels and getting it canned,” Kingsbury said. “That's where I came in. But just seeing the passion that Keaton and Brian had and how excited they were for the game to happen, it was just natural.”

The group has been impressed with the turnout for the gatherings so far and were proud to announce Cohort will open early Saturday for the start of the Round of 16.

The U.S. takes on the Netherlands at 8 a.m. MT Saturday in Qatar. The brewery doors open at 7 a.m. for anybody willing to start the day with a beer to cheer on the country from afar.