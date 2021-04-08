Central baseball tops STM for first win

The Rapid City Central baseball team earned its first win of the season in a big way, running past St. Thomas More 24-9 Thursday night at McKeague Field.

It was actually a come-from-behind win for the Cobblers, who moved to 1-8 with the win. Central put the game away with a huge 19-run top of the seventh inning after trailing 6-5 through six innings.

St. Thomas More led 2-0 after three innings before the Cobblers scored three times in the fourth and two more times in the fifth. The Cavaliers regained the lead with a four-run fifth.

Central finished with 13 hits and drew 18 walks against STM pitching and was led by Riley Palmer with four hits and three RBI.

Kayden Jones had three hits and four runs batted in for the Cobblers. Aidan mason had two hits and three RBI, while Trey Hulihen knocked in three runs. Kyle Schlueter, Karter Uttecht, Dawson Buckley and Brecken O'Brien all knocked in two runs.

Trey Herrbolt led St. Thomas More with three RBI.

Central returns to action Saturday at McKeague against Douglas at 9 a.m. and Brookings at 1 p.m.

STM, 0-3, faces Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at 5 p.m.

