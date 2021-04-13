Central battles windy conditions to breeze past STM

Following the completion of doubles, Sumption beat Levine 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles and Versteeg earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Schmid in No. 3 singles, while Cole Jandreau defeated Shrouya Goyal 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.

Svarstad finished things off with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Meyer in the last individual match to wrap up.

“It feels good and brings us all up. It makes everyone want to keep playing,” Svarstad said of the 9-0 win. “It makes me just keep playing and try to keep every ball in, and just move on to the next point.”

Ley said he’s seen constant improvement from his squad since opening weekend nearly three weeks ago, including Svarstad and Jandreau.

“(Svarstad) is getting better every week. He beat a kid in Pierre last week,” Ley said. “We’ve been working with (Jandreau) on court positioning, and he’s just getting better and better every week.”

Central travels to East River for matches against Huron and Yankton on Friday, and against Aberdeen Central and Mitchell on Saturday. St. Thomas More has the next six days off and will compete again April 20 against Rapid City Christian.

“We’ve had some good matches, especially today,” Ley said. “We’ve had a lot of improvement from our first four matches that we played and a lot of guys, especially our No. 5 and No. 6, are really improving and our top four are pretty consistent.”

