Central battles windy conditions to breeze past STM

Strong winds blowing southeast over the open tennis courts of Parkview Sports Complex would often lift the ball and send it flying in one direction, while suddenly halting its trajectory and dropping it short in the other.
The Rapid City Central boys tennis team had to battle these conditions, as well as the rackets of Class AA foe St. Thomas More, and fending off the abrupt gusts, they dropped just 10 combined games to blank the Cavaliers 9-0.
“We’re still practicing in the wind and the cold,” Cobblers head coach Andrew Ley said. “We’ve been out here practicing every single day that we can. Yesterday it was snowing and I was like, we’re going to suck it up because we’re going to have a match where it’s going to be windy, it’s going to be snowy and we’re going to have to play, and that was today at least with the wind.”
Central (2-3) started the day with a 2-0 advantage after a shorthanded STM (0-6) squad was forced to forfeit its No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles matches. Its first two doubles teams then took the court and quickly doubled the lead when Rhett Svarstad and Taite Sumption defeated Baxter Meyer and Leo Schmid 6-2, 6-1, while Carson Versteeg and Matt Cuny topped Michael Levine and Dhruv Goyal 6-0, 6-1.
Thane Neiman then picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Shrouya Goyal in No. 6 singles to help give the Cobblers their second win of the young season.
Following the completion of doubles, Sumption beat Levine 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 singles and Versteeg earned a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Schmid in No. 3 singles, while Cole Jandreau defeated Shrouya Goyal 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Svarstad finished things off with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Meyer in the last individual match to wrap up.
“It feels good and brings us all up. It makes everyone want to keep playing,” Svarstad said of the 9-0 win. “It makes me just keep playing and try to keep every ball in, and just move on to the next point.”
Ley said he’s seen constant improvement from his squad since opening weekend nearly three weeks ago, including Svarstad and Jandreau.
“(Svarstad) is getting better every week. He beat a kid in Pierre last week,” Ley said. “We’ve been working with (Jandreau) on court positioning, and he’s just getting better and better every week.”
Central travels to East River for matches against Huron and Yankton on Friday, and against Aberdeen Central and Mitchell on Saturday. St. Thomas More has the next six days off and will compete again April 20 against Rapid City Christian.
“We’ve had some good matches, especially today,” Ley said. “We’ve had a lot of improvement from our first four matches that we played and a lot of guys, especially our No. 5 and No. 6, are really improving and our top four are pretty consistent.”