Central boys aim to build on experience from injury-laden 2021-22

The Rapid City Central boys basketball team sputtered down the stretch last season.

The Cobblers lost their last 11 games and finished as one of three Class AA teams to miss out on the SoDak 16.

Injuries and inexperience played a major role in the Cobblers’ misfortunes last season, and four seniors — Reno Lowe, Jace Brown, Kelby Comes Killing and Trent Farren — graduated this spring.

But head coach T.J. Hay is confident that a core of returning players can turn things around for Central in 2022-23.

“I think we had a pretty good summer and we got a couple of good additions to our squad,” Hay said. “We played a lot of sophomores in Class AA basketball last year and they grew up quickly.”

The Cobblers finished 17th in Class AA last season at 4-16 overall and .05 seeding points behind Sturgis Brown for the last playoff spot.

Cooper Totten saw the floor a lot during the 2021-22 campaign and worked on improving his game with Sacred Hoops this offseason. The 6-foot-5 senior said he’s encouraged by what he’s seen from his teammates throughout summer ball and these early practices.

“We’re definitely improving a lot as a team in practice,” he said. “Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s just going to take a lot of hard work and team work and a lot of defense.”

Last season, the squad expected a big boost from Shun-Zi White Woman, but the center only appeared in three games as a sophomore.

“He was injured the whole season, and he's back healthy,” Hay said. “He's looking good. We're just one of those teams that really has to play team basketball on both ends of the court. I think they have a chance to be pretty good if they do that.”

The Cobblers open the season with a pair of games across the state on Friday and Saturday at Aberdeen Central and Pierre T.F. Riggs, respectively.

Hay likes what he’s seen at practice so far but minor illnesses have hindered the team from having the full squad together for the last couple of weeks.

In fact, even Hay missed the first practice and said he can’t remember a time in his career when a season kicked off without him on the court.

“I'm trying to tell myself that everybody's in the same boat,” Hay said. “The unfortunate thing is we have three guys that are learning all new stuff and we're just trying to get caught up. We're not as deep into some things as I wanted to be, but we're just trying to get in the basics.”

Offensively, Central is not a team that’s going to pull up from deep and knock down 3s, but plans to harp on a strong defense to set the tone this season.

“We’ve got to work hard and get some scoring out of our post players,” Hay said. “We're not one of those teams that's going to have a guy put up 31 points per night. We want to have six, seven or eight guys get 12 to 15 points.”

The Cobblers aim to achieve that goal by driving in the paint and getting to the free-throw line, especially in these first few games as the shooters settle into a new season.

“We’ve got a lot of guys that want to jump and get a little too fancy underneath, instead of just going up strong and getting to the free throw line,” Hay said. “But, you know, like I said, that's a ton of stuff to cover in two weeks and we’re doing the best we can.”

Tipoff for the Cobblers’ matchup with the Golden Eagles is set for 6 p.m. MT Friday in Aberdeen.

Hay told his players after practice not to worry too much about their opponent, but to focus on playing their brand of basketball and growing as a team in these early season matchups.

“They want to know what we’re going to do to stop so and so,” Hay said. “I just told them that in these first two games we’re more worried about what we have to get done. Just play solid, we don’t have a lot of stuff in, and we’re just going to have to compete and hope for the best.”