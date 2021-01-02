Central boys come alive in the fourth quarter to beat Stevens

While Rapid City Central’s defense stayed staunch and never let its rival get too far ahead, its offense struggled to score points and the Cobbler boys played the majority of Saturday’s contest from behind.
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter, courtesy of an effort by Micah Swallow and Kohl Meisman, that Central got shots to fall as they pulled away from Rapid City Stevens for a 49-42 road victory over its rival and its third straight win.
“We didn’t make a lot of shots, had a lot of really good looks and just didn’t shoot the ball very well. We stayed with it, got some stuff in transition, Micah got some offensive rebounds and made just enough free throws that we needed to,” Cobblers head coach TJ Hay said. “It’s much better to get an ugly win than a pretty loss.”
Micah Swallow finished with a game-high 13 points on 4 of 11 shooting and added 11 rebounds for Central (4-1), while Meisman tallied 12 points on 3 of 14 shooting and Julian Swallow chipped in 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting.
Kaden Lemer led Stevens (1-4) with 12 points on 3 of 11 shooting and Jaden Haefs added 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting with two 3-pointers.
“I told them (Stevens) has kids that shoot the ball well,” Hay said. “I thought for the most part, defensively, we were pretty good.”
A low-scoring first quarter resulted in a narrow 8-6 advantage for the Raiders, who opened the second by building their largest lead of the night up 12-6 thanks to an offensive rebound and bucket by Lemer and a bank shot off the glass from Ben Goldy, his only score of the game.
A steal and basket in transition by Julian Swallow with 2:03 to play in the first half level the contest at 15-15 before the Cobblers earned the first lead with a dunk from Micah Swallow on the ensuing possession.
Central held a slight 20-19 advantage at intermission.
The Cobblers managed just nine points in the third frame as a 3-pointer by Haefs helped the Raiders retake the lead 28-27 and give them a one-point edge to start the fourth.
Another Haefs 3 put his team up 35-31 with 6:35 remaining in regulation, but Central answered with a 7-0 run courtesy of a free throw by Micah Swallow, followed by a 3-pointer from Ryker Henne and a 3-point play completed by Meisman to go up 38-35 with 4:49 left.
Stevens tied it at 38-38 less than a minute later before Meisman drilled a 3, Micah Swallow scored through a foul and the Cobblers outscored the Raiders 11-4 in the final three and a half minutes for the win.
“It’s a little different playing these guys early in the season, usually both games are two of our last four games,” Hay said. “But we had all week to prepare and we’ll take a win any time we get them.”
Central plays again Jan. 8 at home against Aberdeen Central, while Stevens plays on the road Tuesday against Spearfish.