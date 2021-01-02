Central boys come alive in the fourth quarter to beat Stevens

A low-scoring first quarter resulted in a narrow 8-6 advantage for the Raiders, who opened the second by building their largest lead of the night up 12-6 thanks to an offensive rebound and bucket by Lemer and a bank shot off the glass from Ben Goldy, his only score of the game.

A steal and basket in transition by Julian Swallow with 2:03 to play in the first half level the contest at 15-15 before the Cobblers earned the first lead with a dunk from Micah Swallow on the ensuing possession.

Central held a slight 20-19 advantage at intermission.

The Cobblers managed just nine points in the third frame as a 3-pointer by Haefs helped the Raiders retake the lead 28-27 and give them a one-point edge to start the fourth.

Another Haefs 3 put his team up 35-31 with 6:35 remaining in regulation, but Central answered with a 7-0 run courtesy of a free throw by Micah Swallow, followed by a 3-pointer from Ryker Henne and a 3-point play completed by Meisman to go up 38-35 with 4:49 left.

Stevens tied it at 38-38 less than a minute later before Meisman drilled a 3, Micah Swallow scored through a foul and the Cobblers outscored the Raiders 11-4 in the final three and a half minutes for the win.