Central boys dominate Scoopers in second half

The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team used a second-half surge to dominate Sturgis on Tuesday in Naasz Gymnasium..
After a subpar shooting performance in the first half, leading by 13 at the break, the Cobblers hit a plethora of shots in the second, outscoring the Scoopers 39-13 for a 70-31 victory.
“We didn’t shoot the ball really well in the first half, and we let that determine how we played defensively,” Central head coach TJ Hay said. “But I thought we bounced back and did a good job in the second half.”
Micah Swallow scored 14 points in the second half and finished with a double-double for the Cobblers with 20 points on 8 of 20 shooting and 11 rebounds. Kohl Meisman tallied 13 first-half points and ended with 19 on 8 of 15 shooting, and Julian Swallow added nine points, four assists and four steals. Ryker Henne also hauled in 11 boards.
Dysen Peterson came off the bench for the Scoopers and earned a team-high 10 points on 2 of 5 shooting, and Owen Cass chipped in seven points on 3 of 5 shooting.
An 8-0 run in the first quarter gave Central (3-1) an early 16-4 lead before Peterson ended the stretch with Sturgis’ (0-4) only 3-pointer of the night.
Meisman and Rio Nutter drilled 3s in the second quarter but all five of the Cobblers' field goals in the frame were answered by the Scoopers on the other end to make it a 31-18 game at halftime.
Central then got to work, stringing together eight straight points to open the third quarter with the help of a bucket by Josh Krauter off an offensive rebound, and an alley-oop dunk from Meisman to Micah Swallow to stretch their lead out to 21 midway through the frame.
Micah Swallow finished the period with a steal and his second dunk before draining a trio of 3s in the fourth quarter as the Cobblers sprinted to victory.
“It was just, ‘I’ve got this. I’ve got to focus up. I’ve got to follow through, got to use my legs and be able to see the net, and then do it for my team,’” Micah Swallow said of the second half. “It feels really good when you’re able to just get up and get yourself a little dunk, hype it up and all that stuff.”
Two of Micah Swallow’s 3-pointers and another by Julian Swallow were part of a 12-0 run to reach a 32-point advantage with 4:31 left to play. Subs entered the contest for its remainder, where Jace Brown showed a spark by scoring a bucket through contact and converting on the and-one opportunity.
“(Sturgis) is a young team and we’re experienced, and we caused some problems in the full court. We got a little lazy and had some backcourt stuff going on, but I thought we bounced back well and played well in the second half,” Hay said. “We have five days off, a little relaxation for them, and then we’ll get back at it next Monday.”
Both teams are off for the next 10 days and will pick up their seasons Jan. 2 when Central plays at Rapid City Stevens at 7 p.m. and Sturgis travels to Lead-Deadwood for a 6:30 p.m. tipoff.
“We’re able to relax for a few minutes,” Micah Swallow said. “And then when we come back we’re able to get back into it for a big week with Stevens.”