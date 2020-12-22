Central boys dominate Scoopers in second half

Central then got to work, stringing together eight straight points to open the third quarter with the help of a bucket by Josh Krauter off an offensive rebound, and an alley-oop dunk from Meisman to Micah Swallow to stretch their lead out to 21 midway through the frame.

Micah Swallow finished the period with a steal and his second dunk before draining a trio of 3s in the fourth quarter as the Cobblers sprinted to victory.

“It was just, ‘I’ve got this. I’ve got to focus up. I’ve got to follow through, got to use my legs and be able to see the net, and then do it for my team,’” Micah Swallow said of the second half. “It feels really good when you’re able to just get up and get yourself a little dunk, hype it up and all that stuff.”

Two of Micah Swallow’s 3-pointers and another by Julian Swallow were part of a 12-0 run to reach a 32-point advantage with 4:31 left to play. Subs entered the contest for its remainder, where Jace Brown showed a spark by scoring a bucket through contact and converting on the and-one opportunity.