Central boys eliminated from playoffs after loss to Washington; Cobbler girls beaten by Warriors

The Sioux Falls Washington boys basketball team didn’t take a 20-point lead until the fourth quarter.

For 26 minutes, the Cobblers hung tough with their Class AA foe in their pursuit of an upset win and a chance at a postseason berth.

They never seriously threatened, however, as the No. 4 Warriors controlled the boards and had the superior inside game, pulling away for a 63-42 victory in their season finale Saturday at Naasz Gymnasium to eliminate the Cobblers from the Class AA playoffs.

Central (4-16) was on the outside of the top 16 looking in entering the contest, sitting at 17th. Cooper Totten led the effort with 16 points on 7 of 10 shooting off the bench, while Jet Janvrin chipped in nine points. The Cobblers shot 37%, went 5-for-22 on 3-pointers and were outrebounded 38-13.

Joe Uttecht and Noah Robertson each tallied 10 points for Washington (13-7), which will host a SoDak 16 game next week. The Warriors shot 57% and went 6 of 15 from beyond the arc.

An 11-0 run at the end of the first quarter gave Washington a 5-15 lead entering the second. Central didn’t wither away, however, as Totten drilled a 3 and hit a jump shot off the glass to tally the first seven points of the period for his squad. He later sank a midrange jumper to cap off a 6-0 run as the Cobblers cut their deficit to six at 24-18 with 3:34 to play in the half.

The Warriors still hit their shots, but Reno Lowe and Jon Suarez drained 3s for the Cobblers, with Suarez’s coming on a deep floater at the first-half buzzer, to make it a 33-24 score at the break.

Jace Brown hit a corner 3 from the left wing, Janvrin drilled a turnaround jumper and Totten converted another midrange jumper in the early stages of the third quarter to make it a 38-30 contest before Washington built some distance on a 16-3 run to surge ahead 54-34 with 5:48 to play in the fourth and all but seal the win.

Central will graduate Reno Lowe, Jace Brown, Kelby Comes Killing and Trent Farren.

Washington defense shuts down Central in season finale

The Rapid City Central girls basketball team, who themselves have relied on defense all season, struggled against the defense of Sioux Falls Washington Saturday afternoon.

In each of the first two quarters, the Cobblers were held without points midway through, while also keeping the Warriors from pulling away.

In a low-scoring contest, it was Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda who took control of things, collecting 15 of her squad’s 24 second-half points as the No. 1 Warriors grabbed a 41-25 win over the No. 5 Cobblers in their regular season finales at Naasz Gymnasium.

Mwenentanda finished with a game-high 22 points on 9 of 16 shooting, accounting for more than half of a season-low scoring total for Washington (19-1), which picked up its 13th straight win to close out regular season and will have the top seed throughout the playoffs. Alexus Motley added six points and two steals for the Warriors, who shot 33% and went 4-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Josie Hill went toe-to-toe with Mwenentanda and was the main scorer for Central (15-5), which was also held to a season-low scoring total. The senior ended with 13 points on 5 of 19 shooting, while Amarae Rinto added 11 points. The Cobblers, who will be seeded fifth and host a SoDak 16 game next week, shot 17% and went 3-for-21 on 3-pointers.

After Washington took a double-digit lead less than halfway through the second quarter at 14-4, Central responded with a run of its own as Rinto drilled an unassisted 3 from the top of the key with 2:53 to play in the half, her squad’s first points of the period, and Hill pumped in five, including a three-point play, on an 8-2 stretch to enter the break down by only five at 17-12.

A Sadie Glade 3 served as the only field goal for the Cobblers in the third quarter, their other three points coming on free throws, as the Warriors began to stretch their lead out off seven points from Mwenentanda, who hit a 3 in the frame.

Another 3 from the University of Texas commit stretched it back out to a double-digit contest as Washington salted away the win.

Central will host No. 12 Watertown (9-11) at 6 p.m. Friday for a spot in the Class AA girls state tournament, which will be held at The Monument Ice Arena in Rapid City.

