Central boys fall to Harrisburg in OT

With less than two minutes to play Saturday, the Rapid City Central boys' basketball team found itself down by seven after Harrisburg buried back-to-back 3-pointers.
The 3-pointers were clutch, yes, but not the nails in the coffin as Kohl Meisman converted on a free-throw attempt and then hit a 3 of his own before Josh Krauter laid in a bucket off a pass from Micah Swallow to cut the Cobblers’ deficit to one with under 30 seconds remaining.
After the Tigers missed the front end of a one-and-one, Central regained possession and, attempting to pull ahead, missed the layup, but Swallow grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled trying to go back up to the rim.
His first shot clanked off the rim, but his second sailed through the net to level the contest with 3.5 seconds left and send the Class AA matchup into overtime.
The Cobblers ran out of steam from there, as the extra period wound up a friend to the Tigers, who outscored their opponents 14-6 to earn a 63-55 victory at Naasz Gym.
“(Harrisburg) is a good team, and we had a chance to win it," Central head coach TJ Hay said. "I think our guys realize now that we’ve got a lot of room to improve, but we had a chance to win this one.”
Meisman finished with 26 points on 9 of 15 shooting and went 5-for-10 from beyond the arc to lead Central (9-4), while Swallow picked up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Cobblers shot 42% from the floor, and went 7 of 15 from the free-throw line.
Conner Geddes tallied six 3-pointers for Harrisburg (9-2), all in the second half and overtime, and ended with a game-high 30 points on 8 of 16 shooting. Blaze Lubbers scored 19 points for the Tigers, which shot 42.5% from the floor.
“We won a tightly-contested game with a good team last Saturday and we were like 14 of 15 from the free-throw line, so maybe it’s a little lack of concentration. We lost a game about a month ago with Aberdeen where we were like 14 of 28 from the free-throw line and gave up a 17-point lead," Hay said. "I read somewhere that 80% of games are won and lost by free throws, and for us that’s where it is right now.”
Central’s first points of the evening came on an 11-0 run as it took its largest lead of the contest ahead 11-2. Harrisburg didn’t earn its first field goal until less than three minutes to play in the opening quarter, and then Gavin Aasheim drilled a 3-pointer to make it 15-11 Cobblers heading into the second frame.
The Cobblers managed just six points in the second quarter as they saw their lead disappear thanks in part to a 3-point play by Geddes. The Tigers’ next three points came on six free-throw attempts as Lubbers converted on one, off Julian Swallow’s third foul, to give his squad a 22-21 advantage at halftime.
Micah Swallow was also nabbed for his third foul with 1.6 seconds left in the second quarter.
“The guys who came off the bench for the most part defensively did a really good job," Hay said. "But when Micah sits out, he’s such a high percentage of our offensive scoring, and when we have to bring him out, we tend to struggle offensively.”
A Meisman layup to begin the third quarter helped Central retake the lead, but Harrisburg responded with a 3 from Geddes before Hayden Muirhead notched a free throw after Ryker Henne picked up his third foul to move ahead 27-25. Rio Nutter drained a 3-pointer, Micah Swallow tallied a basket and Meisman hit a turnaround jumper as the Cobblers went back out in front 34-30, but a fourth foul on Micah Swallow led to a 3-point play by Lubbers, and Geddes followed with a corner 3 to give the Tigers a 36-34 advantage heading into the fourth quarter.
Harrisburg built and rebuilt a six-point lead in the opening minutes of the final frame, but both of those advantages were cut down on two Meisman’s 3-pointers. The latter of the two came after Micah Swallow stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, to make it a one-point contest at 43-42 with 3:52 remaining in regulation.
Geddes answered with his back-to-back 3s before Meisman and company were able to claw their way and push the game into overtime.
“We always talk about the easy and the hard way," Hay said. "It’s easy to say we’re down by seven, we can just coast it out and let these two minutes go by, but we’re constantly stressing that we want to do things the hard way.”
The Tigers started the four-minute period with two free throws from Brayden Phipps and another 3 by Geddes for a quick five-point advantage. Meisman nearly got the Cobblers all the way back when he completed a 4-point play following a made 3-pointer where he was fouled, and a converted and-one opportunity to get it back to a one-point affair with 2:54 left.
Lubbers came right back with a shot from beyond the arc, and Geddes tallied a layup following a missed free throw on the first shot of a one-and-one by Central. Krauter put it back to a four-point game when he hauled in an offensive rebound and scored, but Harrisburg closed out the win by going 4-for-4 at the line in the final minutes of overtime.
“I think they showed themselves that they can play as a good team," Hay said. "I wouldn’t say we played a great game, but we still put ourselves in a position to win it.”
Central plays again Friday at Watertown.