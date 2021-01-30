Central boys fall to Harrisburg in OT

Harrisburg built and rebuilt a six-point lead in the opening minutes of the final frame, but both of those advantages were cut down on two Meisman’s 3-pointers. The latter of the two came after Micah Swallow stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for the layup, to make it a one-point contest at 43-42 with 3:52 remaining in regulation.

Geddes answered with his back-to-back 3s before Meisman and company were able to claw their way and push the game into overtime.

“We always talk about the easy and the hard way," Hay said. "It’s easy to say we’re down by seven, we can just coast it out and let these two minutes go by, but we’re constantly stressing that we want to do things the hard way.”

The Tigers started the four-minute period with two free throws from Brayden Phipps and another 3 by Geddes for a quick five-point advantage. Meisman nearly got the Cobblers all the way back when he completed a 4-point play following a made 3-pointer where he was fouled, and a converted and-one opportunity to get it back to a one-point affair with 2:54 left.