Central boys fall to Yankton on PKs

After earning its way into the second round of the Class AA boys soccer tournament on penalty kicks Tuesday, Rapid City Central found itself in a similar situation as it took on Yankton on the road on Saturday.
Unfortunately for the Cobblers, the outcome wouldn’t be the same this time around as the Bucks outscored Central 3-2 on penalty kicks to advance to the semifinal round with a 4-3 victory.
The Cobblers missed the first penalty kick after a scoreless overtime from both squads and Yankton took advantage to pick up the win.
Central seemed to be on its way to another matchup with crosstown rival Rapid City Stevens as it took an early lead on a Caleb Hower penalty kick in the 38th minute.
In the 77th minute, Yankton found the back of the net and tied the game to close out regulation.
“We had a game plan based on what we knew about them and the way they play,” Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. “We stretched the field and used the corners and we had some serious opportunities to score.”
The Cobblers finished the game with 13 total shots, seven of which were on goal. The Bucks had 15 total shots with two on goal.
Sabrowski felt as though his team was just starting to hit its stride, despite having an up and down season.
“We were underdogs from the start, based on our offensive performances,” he said. “But tonight, we changed that. We pushed them to the wire. This team got better by the game. We were to the point of peaking in postseason. We played our best game of the season today.
“We had a great game. Huge thanks to the staff and all their effort this year, they did a fantastic job.”
The Cobblers wrapped up the season at 4-6-3.
Class A Playoffs
TEA AREA 2, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: Tea Area scored a narrow victory over the Cavaliers in the second round of the Class A playoffs on Saturday in Tea.
No other information was made available for this match.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 8, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The top-ranked Chargers ran past the Broncs in the second round of the playoffs on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this match.
Girls Soccer
Class AA Playoffs
Cobblers fall to Lincoln in second round
Sioux Falls Lincoln fell behind early, but scored three goals in the second half as it earned a victory over Rapid City Central in the second round of the girls’ Class AA State soccer playoffs Saturday in Sioux Falls.
The Cobblers had no trouble getting on the board early as Keyera Harmon beat Lincoln’s goaltender in the 12th minute of the first half to give her team the early advantage.
The game started to shift in the other direction when the Patriots scored to close out the first half, then took the lead in the first minute of the second.
“It was a little disappointing because we came out and played really well,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “That late goal to close the half and that early goal in the second just put us in a bad position. It just sort of took the wind out of us.”
Lincoln kept the momentum and added to its lead with two more goals, before Angela Gaddis scored the final goal of the season for Central with five minutes left in regulation.
Despite the loss, Morgan was happy with the way the season played out.
I am very pleased with this season,” he said. “We had nine wins and there are of course those losses I would like to have back. I’m really happy with our record this year and I think we did a great job defensively other than a couple of game.
The team really connected the way I thought they would. We had some standouts with Keyera Harmon, Kamara Jager and Kylea Becker, but we really did well as a team. Every one that played really did a great job, the chemistry was great this year and ultimately we came out and did well. Overall, I believe this year was a success. We didn’t get as far as I thought we would, but I am very happy with the season.”
Football
WOONSOCKET/WESSINGTON SPRINGS/SANBORN CENTRAL 40, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Blackhawks earned their fifth win of the season with a victory over the Comets on Saturday.
WWSSC carried a 12-0 lead into the second quarter and extended it to 20-0 at the half. The Blackhawks tacked on 14 more in the third to put the game away.
Blake Larson led WWSSC with eight completions for 211 yards and three touchdowns, while Clay Olinger finished with 19 rushes for 133 yards and two touchdowns.
Sam Fischer led the way for Christian with 12 completions for 69 yards.
The Comets (2-4) close out the regular season Friday when they host Lakota Tech.
HILL CITY 26, LAKOTA TECH 24: The Rangers earned a narrow win over Lakota Tech to score their first victory of the season on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Hill City (1-6) will finish out the regular season against Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday, while the Tatanka (0-7) travel to Rapid City Christian.
LYMAN 50, PHILIP 0: Colton Collins had a big game to lead the Raiders past the Scotties Friday night in Presho.
Collins finished the game with 28 carries for 261 yards and six touchdowns, while Teagan Gorneau completed four passes for 75 yards and a score.
Chayson Schofield led Philip with 12 carries for 73 yards.
Lyman (6-1) will close out the regular season at Jones County on Friday, while the Scotties (3-4) host Herreid/Selby Area.
SIOUX FALLS O’GORMAN 62, RAPID CITY STEVENS 14: The Knights ran past the Raiders Friday night in Sioux Falls.
O’Gorman took a 20-0 lead early, but Stevens closed out the first quarter on a touchdown pass from Jed Jenson to Alex Trohkimoinen.
The Knights answered with 42 consecutive points to put the game out of reach.
Jenson finished with 10 completions for 201 yards and a touchdown, Trohkimoinen had three catches for 101 yards and Uriah Glynn finished with 12 carries for 28 yards and a score.
Rapid City Stevens (2-5) will look to bounce back when it hosts Sioux Falls Washington on Friday.