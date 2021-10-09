Central boys fall to Yankton on PKs

The Cobblers had no trouble getting on the board early as Keyera Harmon beat Lincoln’s goaltender in the 12th minute of the first half to give her team the early advantage.

The game started to shift in the other direction when the Patriots scored to close out the first half, then took the lead in the first minute of the second.

“It was a little disappointing because we came out and played really well,” Central coach Mark Morgan said. “That late goal to close the half and that early goal in the second just put us in a bad position. It just sort of took the wind out of us.”

Lincoln kept the momentum and added to its lead with two more goals, before Angela Gaddis scored the final goal of the season for Central with five minutes left in regulation.

Despite the loss, Morgan was happy with the way the season played out.

I am very pleased with this season,” he said. “We had nine wins and there are of course those losses I would like to have back. I’m really happy with our record this year and I think we did a great job defensively other than a couple of game.