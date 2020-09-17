Central boys hold on to edge St. Thomas More

The Rapid City Central boys' soccer team had just enough to edge St. Thomas More 3-2 Thursday night at Sioux Park.
After a 1-1 tie, the Cobblers appeared to be in control with the first two goals of the second half, but had to withstand some pressure and a late goal by St. Thomas More to hold on for the win.
"We play our best when we're moving the ball," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "But we were sloppy and chasing the ball. We had to work harder than we needed to."
Scoring for the Cobblers were Jaden Stephens, Tyler Roe and Riley Roe.
Aaron Nelson scored both goals for the Cavaliers.
Central, 6-3-1, hosts rival Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park. The Raiders won the first game between the schools 2-0.
St. Thomas More, 4-6-1, hosts Sturgis Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
Girls Soccer
RAPID CITY CENTRAL 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Cobblers got a huge game from senior Keyera Harmon with five goals and ran past the Cavaliers Thursday night at Sioux Park.
Also for Central, Kylea Becker added a pair of goals and Angela Gaddis scored the other goal.
Central, 6-1-2, hosts Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park. In the first game, the Raiders gained a 3-0 win.
St. Thomas More, 2-9, hosts Sturgis at Dakota Fields on Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 6, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Spartans kept rolling with the shutout of the Patriots Thursday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 10-0, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 2-8, faces James Valley Christian Saturday in Huron.
Girls Soccer
SPEARFISH 10, DOUGLAS/RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 0: The Spartans picked up the lop-sided win Thursday night in Spearfish.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 7-3, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Douglas/Rapid City Christian, 1-7, hosts St. Thomas More Sept. 26.
Cross Country
Custer wins own invitational meet
Host Custer came away with a pair of team titles Thursday at the Eldon Knudson Cross Country meet the Rocky Knolls Golf Course.
The Wildcats easily won the girls' division with just 12 points, to 32 for St. Thomas More. Red Cloud was third with 42 points.
In the boys' race, Custer finished with 14 points, followed by STM again with 24. Rapid City Central was third with 50 points and Rapid City Christian was fourth with 69. In fifth place was Little Wound with 89 points.
In the girls individual 5,000-meter race, Kadense Dooley of Custer came out on top in 21 minutes, 3.50 seconds, ahead of teammate Ramsey Karim in 21:28.99. Sierra Swanson of Custer was third in 22:03.25.
Paetyn Carlin of St. Thomas More placed fourth in 22:06.91, with Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud in fifth place in 22:32.20.
In the boys 5,000, it was a 1-2 Custer finish, with Miles Ellman leading the way in 17:51.78 and teammate Kaleb Wragge in second place in 18:14.26.
Cody Farland of St. Thomas More was third in 18:19.37, followed by STM teammate John Blote in 18:21.11.
Preston Drew of Custer placed first in 18:33.66.
Volleyball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, WHITE RIVER 0: The Lady Comets remained unbeaten with the three-set win over the Tigers Thursday night at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian rolled to the 25-14, 25-14 and 25-20 victory.
Riley Freeland had 31 set assists for the Lady Comets, while Olivia Kieffer had 20 kills. Abby Pierce finished with four aces and Ana Ege added six kills.
Rapid City Christian, 10-0, is at Belle Fourche Tuesday and White River, 6-3, faces Philip and Wall Saturday in Wall.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 0: The Cavaliers came away with a three-set win over the Golddiggers Thursday night at STM, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-13.
Haleigh Timmer led the way for St. Thomas More with 10 kills and three blocks, while Mairin Duffy added nine kills.
Reese Ross had five serving aces and Sophie Janssen added four, while Sarah Mathes had 26 assists
Allison Mollman had three aces and seven digs for the Golddiggers, while Kailee Bertrand had 11 assists and Jayna Prince had five kills.
St. Thomas More, 7-3, hosts Hot Springs Tuesday and Lead-Deadwood, 0-8, hosts Hill City Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, HOT SPRINGS 1: The Broncs rallied after a first-set loss and toppled the Bison in a hard-fought match Thursday night in Belle Fourche.
After Hot Springs took the first game 25-19, Belle Fourche prevailed 26-24, 30-28 and 25-18.
Kaylin Garza led the Broncs with 10 kills and three blocks, while Mataya Ward added nine kills, three aces and nine digs. Hayley Wilbur also finished with eight kills and two blocks.
Amity Middleton finished with 17 digs and three aces, with McKenzie Lyons dishing out 30 assists. Katie Mailloux also had nine digs.
No results were made available for Hot Springs.
Belle Fourche, 4-6, hosts Rapid City Christian Tuesday, while Hot Springs, 3-5, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
SULLY BUTTES 3, LYMAN 0: The Chargers earned the 25-19, 25-13 and 25-20 win over the Raiders Thursday night in Onida.
No other results were made available.
Sully Buttes, 2-3, takes on North Central in Roscoe Tuesday, while Lyman, 0-6, hosts Bennett County Saturday.
High School Girls Tennis
ST. THOMAS MORE 9, SPEARFISH 0: In a match that was likely closer than the final team score indicated, the Cavaliers earned the win over the Spartans Thursday in Spearfish.
In singles play, Katie Denholm of STM earned a 10-7 win over Anna Engen in the first flight, while Sophie Meyer got past Ava Iszler 10-6 at No. 2. Athena Franciliso beat Lindsey Huck 10-4 at No. 3 and Kaitlyn Schmahl earned a 10-2 win over Maddy Reichert at No. 4.
In the fifth flight, Alysa Denholm downed Lexi Clause 10-2 and Sarah Barton beat Rebeccah Anglin 10-5 at No. 6.
In doubles play, Katie Denholm and Meyer stopped Engen and Silvee McCoy 10-8, while Franciliso beat Reichert and Huck 10-5. At No. 3, Alysa Denholm and Barton downed Anglin and Iszler 10-4.
STM is up next Sept. 26-27 at the Pierre Tournament, while Spearfish is at Mitchell Saturday.
Softball
RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, DOUGLAS 0: Nieva Colicheski pitched a three-hit shutout for the Raiders Thursday night at Parkview Softball Complex.
Colicheski walked two and struck out four Patriots in five innings to earn the win.
The Raiders opened the game with six runs in the first inning and cruised from there. Jadeyn Marsico had three hits and a RBI for Stevens, while Raleigh Lunderman had two hits and two RBI and Colicheski added a pair of hits. Abbie Schoenberner knocked in three runs.
Stevens, 14-4, hosts Sioux Falls O'Gorman with single games Friday and Saturday and take on Douglas again on Monday.
