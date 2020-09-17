Central boys hold on to edge St. Thomas More

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Central boys' soccer team had just enough to edge St. Thomas More 3-2 Thursday night at Sioux Park.

After a 1-1 tie, the Cobblers appeared to be in control with the first two goals of the second half, but had to withstand some pressure and a late goal by St. Thomas More to hold on for the win.

"We play our best when we're moving the ball," Central coach Joe Sabrowski said. "But we were sloppy and chasing the ball. We had to work harder than we needed to."

Scoring for the Cobblers were Jaden Stephens, Tyler Roe and Riley Roe.

Aaron Nelson scored both goals for the Cavaliers.

Central, 6-3-1, hosts rival Rapid City Stevens Tuesday at Sioux Park. The Raiders won the first game between the schools 2-0.

St. Thomas More, 4-6-1, hosts Sturgis Tuesday at Dakota Fields.

Girls Soccer

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 8, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: The Cobblers got a huge game from senior Keyera Harmon with five goals and ran past the Cavaliers Thursday night at Sioux Park.

Also for Central, Kylea Becker added a pair of goals and Angela Gaddis scored the other goal.