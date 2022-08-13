Central boys pick up 1st win in shut out of Brookings; Cobbler girls surrender late lead

After getting frozen on a penalty kick in Friday night’s season opener, Conner Warren had another chance to make a stop on Saturday morning.

Against Brookings’ PK attempt, the Rapid City Central junior made the correct read and dove to his right, getting his hands on the ball with a full-length stretch, making the save and covering up the ball to deny a second-chance shot.

“It feels great to save a PK, one of the toughest shots,” Warren said. “Soccer goalkeeper is the hardest position in all of sports and to be pretty good at that position is definitely really awesome.”

The save came just 12 minutes into the contest at the Sioux Park stadium, but it wound up being a crucial play as Caleb Hower’s 25th minute goal made the difference in the Cobblers’ 1-0 win over the Bobcats to pick up their inaugural victory of the season.

“We rebounded from yesterday, and yesterday was a tough one to lose,” said Central head coach Joe Sabrowski, whose squad fell 3-1 to Watertown in their opener. “We felt we had greater possession yesterday but fewer shots. We’re still ironing out the attacking half.”

Warren earned the shutout off just four saves but made several attack-ending clears and scoop-ups. He’s back in net this season after breaking the program record for saves and earning a 76% save efficiency in 2021.

“I’m still trying to get him to be more assertive with his defense, that’s one area he’s working on,” Sabrowski said of Warren. “We’re working on that, but he is reliable and the boys trust him a lot.”

Hower scored the game’s lone goal when he directed a blistering shot high on net. The Brookings goalkeeper batted the ball but couldn’t get enough contact on it to redirect it over the crossbar, the ball instead landing in the net.

From there it was the Central (1-1-0) defense and Warren who kept Brookings (0-2-0) out of the net for the remaining 55 minutes.

“Usually when it’s down to 10 minutes left, what I tell myself is, ‘Don’t get distracted by anything,’” Warren said. “You’ve got to stay focused, especially because I’ve got one year left, I’m looking for colleges. The final saves are always the biggest saves.”

The Cobblers held a 56% possession rate and finished with 14 of 26 shots on goal.

“Even after yesterday, we feel good about what we’re doing as a team and why we’re spreading the field and trying to stretch that defense out and finding those holes,” Sabrowski said. “They’re seeing it, we had a chalk talk about it, we had a classroom session and we’re going to have more. A lot of them haven’t learned that aspect of the game.”

Central heads east next weekend for a pair of tough matches against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday and Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday.

“We’ve got a tough next weekend. We’ve got Sioux Falls, there are some tough teams over there, so we’ve got to focus this week and just work hard,” Warren said. “We’ve just got to dig deep and we’ll be fine.”

Bobcat girls top Cobblers 3-1

If not for the last six minutes of regulation, the Rapid City Central girls soccer team looked poised to grab their first win of the season.

A penalty kick early in the second half gave the Cobblers a 1-0 lead, which held until the Bobcats struck for a trio of goals to close out the game and beat their Class AA foe 3-1 Saturday at Sioux Park.

Freshman Kiley Mellum scored the PK for Central (0-2-0), burying her shot to the bottom-right corner of the net in the 48th minute. The Cobblers nearly scored again in the 51st minute when a second-chance effort off a free kick landed in the net, but the goal was called off due to an offside on a player who collided with the Brookings (1-1-0) goalie ahead of the ball.

The Bobcats’ three-goal barrage started in the 75th minute when Elise Lefers ripped a shot between the Cobblers goalkeeper and the right post while falling to the grass to level the contest at 1-1. Lefers followed it up with the go-ahead goal in the 78th minute when she caught up to a bouncing ball and deked the goalie, who had come out of the box to play it, before dropping in an open-net goal.

Maddix Archer added an insurance marker for Brookings in the final minute by firing a free kick above the reach of the goalie from outside the box.

Central is on the road next weekend, taking on Sioux Falls Lincoln on Friday and Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday.