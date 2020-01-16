Central boys rally in second half to beat Sturgis

The Rapid City Central boys' basketball team might have gotten an encouraging pep talk at halftime, and it was defense that did the trick as the Cobblers rallied in the second half for a 61-44 win over Sturgis Brown Thursday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Scoopers had the hot hand from the outside and led a tight first half, 32-31 at the break after Central was up by one at the end of one.

But the Cobblers gave up just 12 second-half points and did enough on offense to win their fifth game in a row to move to 7-3 on the season.

It was all about a defensive adjustment on the screen and roll, Central coach TJ Hay said.

"That really hurt us in the first half," he said of Sturgis open looks, "and we just had a little more bounce than we did in the first half. That was the key."

Central junior Micah Swallow, who led all scorers with 20 points, said they just had to listen to their coach — which they did — coming out in the third quarter.

"We just focused on what Coach was saying in the locker room because sometimes we get in our heads and stuff," Swallow said. "He just talks to us and encourages us to keep pushing and fighting. When we are out on the court, we just cheer each other on and help each other out."