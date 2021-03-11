Central falls to top-seed Washington

SIOUX FALLS — Sometimes a well-conceived game plan and a gutsy effort just aren’t enough. Such was the outcome for Rapid City Central on Thursday as the Cobblers fell to top-seed Sioux Falls Washington 53-27 in the opening round of the Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon.
Facing a sizable height disadvantage — particularly in the person of Washington 6-foot-5 senior Sydni Schetnan — the Cobblers came out a bit hesitant and committed a rash of early turnovers allowing the Warriors to run out to a quick 8-0 advantage. Junior Josie Hill free-throws finally got the Central on the board at the 3:54 mark of the first period.
“Offensively you could tell in the first half the inexperience of our kids,” Cobbler head coach Allan Bertram said. “On our first five possessions we got one shot off and turned the ball over four times. Our kids were really unsettled, and that’s a testament to the fact that really this is the first time any of these kids have played in a state tournament.”
Jaden Warner’s second 3-pointer of the frame and a conversion off a Central turnover followed before Allison Richards came off the bench to knock down a late trey to cut the Warrior margin to 13-5 at the end of one period.
The second quarter was all Sioux Falls Washington as the Warriors pounded the glass gathering 14 offensive boards — a 28-14 overall rebounding edge in the half — enroute to an 18-3 run to close out the half up 31-8.
“I thought we did a good job position wise but it’s so hard to be able to mimic 6-5 and 6-2 with that much athleticism,” Bertram said. “There were times where we had perfect position and they just went over us. Washington is a very unique basketball team for our state of South Dakota.”
In the second half, the Cobblers demonstrated the grit and determination that catapulted Central to a road win over Huron to earn a trip to state.
Working the ball inside to Hill (three buckets on the block matched up against Schetnan), the Cobblers went on an early 11-2 run to close to within 14 (33-19) in the first four and half minutes of the third period.
“We made some adjustments obviously but the biggest thing was that we told the kids at halftime that you are better than this.” Bertram said. “You’ve grown so much as a team in the last month and a half, now is your chance to show people what you’ve done and how hard you have worked, and the kids went out with a different mindset”.
A shutdown zone trapping defense — a solid effort throughout the game particularly inside holding Schetnan, a Louisville commit to play both volleyball and basketball to eight points in the contest — played a role as well.
“I’ve coached a lot of years and a lot of teams, and you are always proud of your kids, but the girls on this team have been just unbelievable,” Bertram added. “And I was really glad for them to display that against a really good team in the second half.”
Hill led the Cobblers in scoring with eight points while Richards added six points on two three-balls.
Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda led Washington with 11 points and Briele Biteler chipped in with 10 points.
The loss sends the Cobblers (11-10) into consolation round play on Friday meeting (11 a.m. Mountain) meeting Mitchell, while Washington (18-2) advances to championship round play (7:15 p.m.) against Sioux Falls O'Gorman.