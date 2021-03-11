Central falls to top-seed Washington

“I thought we did a good job position wise but it’s so hard to be able to mimic 6-5 and 6-2 with that much athleticism,” Bertram said. “There were times where we had perfect position and they just went over us. Washington is a very unique basketball team for our state of South Dakota.”

In the second half, the Cobblers demonstrated the grit and determination that catapulted Central to a road win over Huron to earn a trip to state.

Working the ball inside to Hill (three buckets on the block matched up against Schetnan), the Cobblers went on an early 11-2 run to close to within 14 (33-19) in the first four and half minutes of the third period.

“We made some adjustments obviously but the biggest thing was that we told the kids at halftime that you are better than this.” Bertram said. “You’ve grown so much as a team in the last month and a half, now is your chance to show people what you’ve done and how hard you have worked, and the kids went out with a different mindset”.

A shutdown zone trapping defense — a solid effort throughout the game particularly inside holding Schetnan, a Louisville commit to play both volleyball and basketball to eight points in the contest — played a role as well.