Central football to play season finale following quarantine; Stevens season over

The Rapid City Central football team will play its regular-season finale as scheduled against Sioux Falls Lincoln Thursday at O’Harra Stadium following a quarantine of players and coaches.
The Rapid City Stevens football team, however, is done for the season due to an ongoing seven-day quarantine that’s set to end one day before their previously scheduled season-finale Thursday at home against Brandon Valley, according to Rapid City Area Schools Public Information Manager Katy Urban.
At Central, football activities were suspended Oct. 6 when four individuals associated with the team tested positive for COVID-19, prompting a 10-day quarantine and 14 days of no close contact. The Cobblers’ Week 7 and Week 8 games were canceled.
The number of positive cases reached 11, according to Central Activities Director Jordan Bauer, and following the end of the quarantine, the Cobblers, 1-5, returned to practice.
“With kids and coaches being quarantined, and taking it really seriously and staying away from people, the cases and the number of kids that actually have COVID has dropped drastically, has gone to nothing,” Bauer said. “Kids are healthy and feeling good, and they’re just excited to get onto the field.”
While he’s unsure if every individual who initially tested positive has been retested, Bauer said the school followed recommendations and guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is confident in the assurance of Thursday’s game.
“Our district nurses and administration have been following it closely and making sure that our kids are safe and healthy because that’s obviously our No. 1 priority as we move into this week,” he said. “If we didn’t think it was safe for our kids to play, we obviously wouldn’t put them or Sioux Falls in that position.”
Bauer added that he’s been in constant communication with Sioux Falls Lincoln's activities director, and the Patriots are fully on board, too.
“They know that we’ve got a lot of the same policies in place that they do in Sioux Falls,” he said. “So as we’ve moved through the last couple of weeks, and knowing that the cases have gone down, that our kids are ready to go and they feel confident coming over, they’re OK to play as well.”
The Raiders, 0-7, were quarantined last week after a COVID-19 exposure, and their game Friday at Sioux Falls Lincoln was canceled.
“Their last game was on Thursday, and they’re quarantined until Wednesday of this week, so they wouldn’t have had any practice time,” Urban said. “So basically they decided to cancel the season at that point.”
The Stevens volleyball team also had an exposure Oct. 10 and was placed in a seven-day quarantine. They’ve since resumed activities as scheduled.
The Raiders, 8-9, will be in Sturgis Friday and Saturday in the East-West Duals with Harrisburg, Yankton, Brandon Valley, Watertown and Brookings.
