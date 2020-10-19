Central football to play season finale following quarantine; Stevens season over

“Our district nurses and administration have been following it closely and making sure that our kids are safe and healthy because that’s obviously our No. 1 priority as we move into this week,” he said. “If we didn’t think it was safe for our kids to play, we obviously wouldn’t put them or Sioux Falls in that position.”

Bauer added that he’s been in constant communication with Sioux Falls Lincoln's activities director, and the Patriots are fully on board, too.

“They know that we’ve got a lot of the same policies in place that they do in Sioux Falls,” he said. “So as we’ve moved through the last couple of weeks, and knowing that the cases have gone down, that our kids are ready to go and they feel confident coming over, they’re OK to play as well.”

The Raiders, 0-7, were quarantined last week after a COVID-19 exposure, and their game Friday at Sioux Falls Lincoln was canceled.

“Their last game was on Thursday, and they’re quarantined until Wednesday of this week, so they wouldn’t have had any practice time,” Urban said. “So basically they decided to cancel the season at that point.”