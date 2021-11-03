Central girls basketball penalized for rules violation, and other notes from Wednesday’s SDHSAA meeting

The Rapid City Central girls basketball program has been fined $200 and placed on probation after the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s Board of Directors approved a consent agenda at its bimonthly meeting Wednesday at The Monument.

The agenda alleges that the program violated out-of-season rules but did not detail what the violation was. Central athletic director Jordan Bauer and principal Mike Talley declined to disclose it as well.

The probation, in effect for one year from Nov. 3, 2021 to Nov. 3, 2022, and fine are in accordance with the In-and-Out Of Season Handbook. A letter from Central detailing corrective action is also required.

Custer and Hill City were approved via consent agenda to form a cooperative wrestling team for the upcoming season. The move did not change their classification or region. Practices begin Nov. 15.

Harding County principal and athletic director Kelly Messmer was approved to become a West River At-Large board member. Messmer won an election over Sturgis athletic director Todd Palmer.

The Track & Field/Cross Country Advisory Committee, led by Randy Soma and includes Rapid City Stevens coach Paul Hendry and Lead-Deadwood principal Paul Nepodal, approved several changes ahead of the State meet in May, which will be conducted at one location with all three classes over three days:

The first day of the State meet, Thursday, will start at 12:30 p.m. instead of 2 p.m. to allow for extra rest that night before Friday morning events.



Semifinals in the girls and boys 100-meter dash have been eliminated.



All state qualifying times for Class AA must be recorded using fully automatic timing (FAT) beginning in 2023 as opposed to handheld times to help ensure athletes are qualifying the same way.



Javelin will become a scored event for Class AA throwers at the 2022 State meet. It was previously only a regular-season event.

The Tennis Advisory Committee unanimously passed a motion to replace a full third set in the semifinals and finals of the State tennis tournament with a 10-point match tiebreaker, which is currently conducted in earlier rounds, to help relieve scheduling issues and player fatigue.

The Tennis Advisory Committee is also preparing for reclassification in January. Six members voted to leave the current setup as it is, while 16 voted to split the 25 schools evenly between Class AA and Class A, with the odd-numbered school being placed in AA and giving schools the option to petition to be moved up if desired.

Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos and the Board of Directors received a tour of the 11,000-capacity Summit Arena, which was opened last month and will host all three classes in the high school volleyball state tournament in two weeks, as well as the Lakota Nation Invitational basketball tournament and several high school sporting events in the future.

“I’m very impressed with the facility, just thankful to the community and the people who made this happen,” Swartos said. “To have two facilities of that caliber in our state (the other being Sanford Pentagon) is such a big bonus for us. You can’t put it into words how important that is to us.”

