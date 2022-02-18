Central girls bounce back to knock off Huron

The Rapid City Central girls bounced back after a tough loss last weekend at Yankton and defeated Huron 42-33 Friday night at Naasz Gymnasium.

The Cobblers struggled to score early and missed their first 13 shots. They found a solution, however, behind strong defense, solid point guard play and the inside presence of Denna Smith.

“I love what she does,” head coach Allan Bertram said. “Sometimes she’ll have games like this and drop off, but she really had that aggressive mindset. Tonight she really looked to attack when she got the ball in the post. She was aggressive early to get to the foul line and was a really big piece.”

Smith led Central in scoring with 12 points on 5 of 7 shooting. Eight of those points came in the first half. For her, the recipe for a successful night boiled down to two simple points.

“I really just focused on rebounding and my teammates passed me the ball,” Smith said.

Huron limited the Cobblers’ ability to rely on usual suspects Josie Hill and Sadie Glade in the first half, but she filled that gap early.

“We wanted to see who else is going to step up,” Bertram said. “Denna really took advantage of that tonight and did a great job for us in the first half.”

Another player that contributed exponentially to Central’s victory only added one point at the foul line. The boost Amarae Rinto provides her team, however as a distributor and ball-stopper on the other end did not go unnoticed.

“She might be our most important player, even though she only averages about three points per game,” Bertram said. “But when you watch her play, defensively and offensively she is constantly under control as a point guard. Every team needs a quarterback like that on the floor and we are lucky to have her.”

Rinto tried to stay patient when her team struggled to shoot the ball early and wanted to bring energy on both sides of the floor. She takes pride in her ability to defend and keep the offense moving.

“I take a lot (of pride) in those things because I’m not a big scorer, but my main focus is those two things,” the senior said.

Central finished the game 34.8% from the field on 16 of 46 shooting thanks to a 40% mark in the second half. Hill and Glade both reached double figures with 10 points each.

The Cobblers limited Huron to 24.3% from the field on 9 of 37 shooting. Of those 37 shots, 32 of the Tigers’ attempts came from 3-point land with eight made 3s. Isabelle Ellwein led the way with 14 points and four 3-pointers.

Central finished the first quarter on a 9-0 run capped by a Glade 3 from the right wing to give them a 10-3 lead.

Huron pushed back in the second quarter with four 3-pointers to cut its deficit to 21-17 entering the halftime break.

The two teams battled back and forth in the third period and the Cobblers led 31-27 at the end of the frame after the Tigers’ Bryn Huber buried a triple from the corner with 27 seconds left in the quarter.

Central started strong in the fourth and extended its lead to 11 with 3:25 to play. Huron then rattled off five points to cut its deficit to 39-33 with less than two minutes remaining.

The Cobblers staved off the would-be comeback to defeat the Tigers by nine.

Now, Central turns its attention towards its matchup with Mitchell at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Naasz Gym, and wants to shape up for the Class AA playoffs as the regular season winds down.

“We know we are getting a team that’s coming in playing very good basketball,” Bertram said. “It’s just like we told the kids earlier, this time of year it’s about how you are preparing yourself for the postseason.”

Contact Alex Dodd at ADodd@rapidcityjournal.com

