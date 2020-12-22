Central girls close out Sturgis in fourth quarter

“We really did it as a group; individually and as a team,” Heckert said. “But we have to be better at picking each other up no matter if we’re playing well or not.”

Heckert started with the contest’s first seven points, scoring off a jump shot, 3-pointer and layup, and later drilled all three free-throw attempts that came after she was fouled on a follow-through from beyond the arc as the Cobblers took a 14-6 advantage after the opening quarter.

The Central defense managed to keep the Sturgis offense to a minimum as its own offense struggled in the second quarter, earning just eight points off a bucket by Hill, a Julie Valandra 3-pointer and three more free throws from Heckert. The Cobblers held the Scoopers to just nine points in the period, however, to keep it a 22-15 game at halftime.

Heckert owned 13 of her squad’s points in the first half.

“Luckily for us, Jordon had another really nice shooting night, but in the first half she didn’t get a lot of help,” Bertram said. “So we know we’re going to have to defend well on those nights when our kids just aren’t shooting the basketball well.”