Central girls close out Sturgis in fourth quarter

For three quarters, the Rapid City Central girls' basketball team kept Sturgis at bay but could never quite pull away for an easy victory.
After keeping the Scoopers within 10 points for the first 24 minutes, the host Cobblers finally built some separation when McKadyn Chasing Hawk and Jordon Heckert hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open the final frame as part of a 9-0 run to extend their margin to 11.
Sturgis was able to cut their deficit back down to six, but a 3 from Ramsey Deming and layups by Morgan Sullivan, Amarae Rinto and Josie Hill in the final minutes closed out a 48-38 win for Central on Tuesday evening.
“We knew that they were going to come in and give us our best shot; it’s a big game for them and it’s a big game for us,” Cobblers head coach Allan Bertram said. “It’s a rivalry, and we still haven’t proven ourselves yet. I think people feel that things are turning around, but we’ve still got a lot of things that we’ve got to work on.”
Heckert recorded a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for Central (3-1), and Hill collected seven points, seven rebounds and six blocks.
Kaylee Whatley, Reese Ludwick and Tatum Ligtenberg tallied nine points each for Sturgis (1-4), while Whatley added seven rebounds and Ludwick grabbed six.
“We really did it as a group; individually and as a team,” Heckert said. “But we have to be better at picking each other up no matter if we’re playing well or not.”
Heckert started with the contest’s first seven points, scoring off a jump shot, 3-pointer and layup, and later drilled all three free-throw attempts that came after she was fouled on a follow-through from beyond the arc as the Cobblers took a 14-6 advantage after the opening quarter.
The Central defense managed to keep the Sturgis offense to a minimum as its own offense struggled in the second quarter, earning just eight points off a bucket by Hill, a Julie Valandra 3-pointer and three more free throws from Heckert. The Cobblers held the Scoopers to just nine points in the period, however, to keep it a 22-15 game at halftime.
Heckert owned 13 of her squad’s points in the first half.
“Luckily for us, Jordon had another really nice shooting night, but in the first half she didn’t get a lot of help,” Bertram said. “So we know we’re going to have to defend well on those nights when our kids just aren’t shooting the basketball well.”
Sturgis got as close as it would come all night toward leveling the contest in the third quarter when Ludwick nailed her team’s first 3 and Makayla Keffeler later completed a 3-point play to make it a 27-25 affair with 32 seconds to play.
Heckert then hit a deep 2-point attempt to close out the frame and make it a two-possession game, and Central then opened the final quarter with seven straight points for a 36-25 advantage.
The Scoopers responded with five consecutive points of their own, getting three off free throws and two from a technical foul called on the Cobblers, to make it a six-point game, but Deming quelled their effort with a perimeter jumper before Heckert went 2-for-2 at the line and Sullivan laid in a basket to extend their margin to 13 with 3:34 remaining.
Ligtenberg drilled a 3-pointer to cut the Sturgis deficit back to 10, but Hill put the dagger on the Central victory with a wide open layup on a beautiful pass from Rinto only seconds later.
“I think our energy picked up tremendously in the fourth quarter, we switched over to full-court man-to-man defense and just got our girls going,” Bertram said. “We got a couple steals, and from the steals it got us going a little bit.”
Both teams are off for the next 10 days and will pick up their seasons Jan. 2 when Central plays at Rapid City Stevens at 5 p.m. and Sturgis travels to Lead-Deadwood for a 5 p.m. tipoff.
“I feel like we’re consistently growing every single game,” Heckert said. “We’re in a good spot right now, but we’re just going to take this break and enjoy it with our families, and come back ready to play."